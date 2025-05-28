Phil Mickelson schools golfers on general etiquette as he shares opinion on ‘a huge problem’ plaguing golf after Covid

Phil Mickelson has pointed out a growing issue in the golf world that he believes has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, players are neglecting basic course etiquette.

The six-time major winner replied to a recent X post by Golf Stat Pro Lou Stagner, who urged players to “please rake the bunkers.” In response, Mickelson dropped a strong message about the growing lack of on-course responsibility among the players.

“It’s so disrespectful to everyone playing behind you to not rake the bunkers properly (or not repair pitch marks). Since Covid this has become a huge problem even at the nicest of clubs.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

His comment caught the attention of many and was shared by the golf page Flushing It Golf on Instagram.

“Lefty dropping truth bombs. One of the big problems with the rise in golf participation since Covid is how many players don’t seem to understand general etiquette and how to respect the course…”

Mickelson, who joined LIV Golf in 2022, remains vocal on social media. He recently responded to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s defense of Rory McIlroy skipping the Memorial Tournament. Monahan had praised McIlroy’s overall commitment to the Tour, calling it “the beauty of our model.”

Expand Tweet

However, Mickelson disagreed and reasoned why the PGA Tour "won’t ever be able to move throughout the world."

“The beauty of our model.’ It’s why the PGA Tour won’t ever be able to move throughout the world, why sponsors don’t know what they are buying, why fans haven’t seen all best compete against each other consistently for decades, and why no other sport successfully uses this model. It was great for me and all players but not good for anyone else.”

Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf requires players to participate in all 14 events scheduled for the season, ensuring consistent participation throughout the season.

How has Phil Mickelson performed in the 2025 season so far?

Phil Mickelson has played six events so far in the 2025 LIV Golf season and currently sits 15th in the season-long standings.

Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

He opened the year in Adelaide with a T23 finish at 2-under par. He followed that up with a strong solo third-place finish in Hong Kong, where he carded 14-under for the week.

In Singapore, Mickelson tied for 19th at 4-under par, then finished sixth in Miami with a 1-under total. He posted another T22 finish in Mexico City at 1-under, before struggling in Korea, where he finished 50th at 7-over par.

Outside LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson also competed in the 2025 Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. He missed the cut in both, shooting 5-over par at Augusta and 9-over at Quail Hollow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More