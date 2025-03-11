  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 11, 2025 16:10 GMT
LIV Golf Hong Kong - Day Three - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson sends brutal 1-word jab to Jay Monahan following PGA-PIF merger press conference (Image via Getty)

Phil Mickelson was one of the first defectors to LIV Golf, leaving the PGA Tour for a lot of stated reasons. Among them was his desire to disrupt the status quo for the sport of golf and reshape it to give players a little more leverage.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, recently held a press conference to discuss the state of the PGA x PIF merger. PIF is the funding arm of LIV Golf. Monahan said in his press conference that "disruption has generated momentum, growth and real action" for his tour.

On X, Mickelson had just one word in response, but it was a heavy word:

"Interesting."
Disruption was one of the biggest things Mickelson's exit was supposed to bring about, and it was, according to the golfer, to bring about momentum, change, and more. Those things are exactly what Monahan has said he's happy to see, seemingly proving Mickelson right all along.

The legendary golfer has never been shy about much, and he was highly critical of the PGA Tour on his way out. He wanted to see it change, and he seemed to be pleased with how it has in the few years since.

Phil Mickelson aiming for good Masters outing

Despite being one of the oldest players set to be in the field, Phil Mickelson is very confident in his ability to play well and win the Masters. The legendary golfer has three green jackets, so he'll be back in April.

Phil Mickelson is aiming for another Major win (Image via Imagn)
After a third-place finish, the first of his LIV career, Mickelson feels like his game is in good shape. He said via Golf.com that he's making a lot of putts and hitting the ball well, thanks to a strong offseason.

He added:

“The fact is I’m hitting a lot of good shots. I’m playing some good golf, and this is a building week as I continue to build into LIV and my goal of accomplishing a win in LIV as well as winning another major, getting ready for Augusta."

Mickelson had a T2 finish with fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka at the 2023 Masters. He fell by a few strokes to his eventual league-mate Jon Rahm.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
