Phil Mickelson sends a cryptic message over parkour 'fascination' after sharing a video of an unconventional athlete

Phil Mickelson is one of the most entertaining golfers in pro golf, both on and off the golf course. On the golf course, his trash-talking is well-known and loved by everyone, while off it, he uses social media, especially X, to share his views and make some fun tweets.

Recently, he posted a cryptic tweet on X for an unconventional athlete for attempting parkour. One X user shared a video of an unconventional athlete trying out parkour. Mickelson reacted and made a cryptic tweet, stating that he's been fascinated by parkour and is thinking of trying it. He wrote:

"I’ve always been fascinated with parkour. I think I might even be able to do it."

Parkour is a physical discipline and sport where a person navigates obstacles by jumping, climbing or vaulting. After seeing the video of the same, the 54-year-old golfer wants to try this once as well.

Meanwhile, even though Phil Mickelson is 54 years old, he is one of the fittest golfers. He has rarely missed a tournament due to injury or fatigue.

Is Phil Mickelson competing in the 2025 Masters?

Phil Mickelson is in the field for the 2025 Masters as he is a former champion. The 54-year-old golfer is a three-time Green Jacket winner and will be seeking his fourth Masters title this year at the Augusta National.

During the post-round press conference of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event, Mickelson talked about his excitement of competing in the 2025 Masters. He said:

"So that's actually right in my thought process. However, for me to play well there, I've got to build into it, which makes this tournament even more important. "I played well at Adelaide, didn't putt well. I played well here, cleaned up some things, made some good putts throughout the three days, and then kept cleaning it up, get sharper and sharper and feeling that pressure and that excitement coming down the stretch, that only gets me more ready for Augusta."

Phil Mickelson is excited to compete in the 2025 Masters

However, Mickelson said he needs to keep improving and fine-tuning his game before getting into the 2025 Masters, where the best players will compete.

"But I need to keep building and keep improving, keep fine-tuning. But I'm finding a different style of golf that is allowing me to shoot scores that can compete against the best players but just a different way," Mickelson said.

The 2025 Masters is less than a month away and is all set to begin on April 10 at the Augusta National.

