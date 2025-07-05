Phil Mickelson shares $45M star’s show clip to send strong 4th of July message: “How about we start living in reality”

Phil Mickelson shared a special message to CCC on the occasion of July 4th. He posted a clip from Billy Bob Thornton's popular show, Landman, highlighting how windmills aren't necessarily cleaner alternatives.
Mickelson, a 45-time PGA Tour winner, was last seen competing at LIV Golf Dallas last week. Beyond golf, he has been quite active on social media and hasn't shied away from expressing his opinions.
On Friday, July 4, Mickelson shared the Landman clip, in which the show's $45 million-worth star (as per Celebrity Net Worth) explains how wind turbines aren't clean energy alternatives, and are owned by oil companies.
"Happy 4th everyone," he wrote on X. "How about we start living in REALITY, not just what sounds good, and get our head out of LaLa Fantasyland 🤦♂️ 👍👍 🇺🇸 $SOC #Linda Krop #Laura Capps #GovGavinNewsome"
What's next for Phil Mickelson?
Phil Mickelson will next compete at LIV Golf Andalucía, which will be played from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13 at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. This will be the tenth event on the league's 2025 schedule.
Mickelson was last in action at LIV Golf Dallas, where he finished solo 49th, posting his worst result of the season. Overall, he has had a decent season so far on the Saudi-backed circuit. It has been his best season yet, as he has posted three top-six finishes in nine starts.
Speaking of the majors, the 54-year-old golfer has struggled and missed the cut in all three tournaments. He will be looking to close the major season with a decent result at The Open Championship.
Here’s a look at Phil Mickelson’s performance in the 2025 LIV Golf season:
2025 LIV Golf Tournaments
- LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T23, −2 (72‑74‑68)
- LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): 3, −14 (67‑65‑64)
- LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course): T19, −4 (69‑68‑72)
- LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Club): 6, −1 (69‑73‑73)
- LIV Golf Mexico City (Club de Golf Chapultepec): T22, −1 (71‑69‑72)
- LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea): 50, +7 (75‑70‑78)
- LIV Golf Virginia (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club): T4, −13 (67‑68‑65)
- LIV Golf Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club): 49, +11 (77‑74‑76)
2025 Major Championships
- Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): Missed Cut, +5 (75‑74)
- PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club): Missed Cut, +9 (79‑72)
- US Open (Oakmont Country Club): Missed Cut, +8 (74‑74)