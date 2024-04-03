Phil Mickelson shares insights on how to play in the Masters at Augusta as a left-handed player as opposed to a right-handed golfer

Phil Mickelson has an illustrious history playing at Augusta National Golf Club, so if anyone can advise on tackling that particular course, it's him. The best part is that Mickelson is open to sharing his experiences.

The six-time major champion gave his pre-LIVGolf Miami interview on Wednesday, April 3, which takes place next weekend. During the interview, he was asked about his willingness to share the secrets of his success at the course that hosts The Masters. 'Lefty' stated that he is "happy to share."

But Phil Mickelson went further and in the middle of the interview offered two pieces of advice on how left-handed players (like him) should approach some points on the course. This was part of what he said (via LIV Golf Insider):

"I'll give you one example... number 10, when the pin is on the right, when it's front right or even back right... , when a right handed player comes in there and opens the face [of the club] on a sandwich and hits a nice high soft shot with little cut spin, it cuts back into the slope, checks up quick, pretty easy up and down."

"But for a left handed player, if you go in that bunker and you open up that face, you hit that ball out there with cut spin, it's working with the right to left green. The ball doesn't stop. The best I can do is maybe 8 feet. And 10 feet is a pretty good shot. So that bunker is much more penalizing for me than it would be for a right handed player, I have to be more cautious there."

The other piece of advice Phil Mickelson gave to left-handed players looking for success at Augusta National was related to the 12th hole:

"Another example would be the 12th, where it sits a long our shot dispersion for lefty. So if we aim over the bunker and we pull it a little bit, it goes longer right and we can get to that back right then."

"If we come out of it, it goes short left and still catches the green and so 12 is a hole where we get aggressive, Bubba and I, we're thinking too and we're getting after wherever the pin is where is a right handed player where it sits opposite their shots this person they've gotta be a little bit more cautious on that side."

A look at Phil Mickelson's history at The Masters

Phil Mickelson debuted at The Masters in 1991, finishing as the lowest amateur by placing T41. Two years later, he had his first professional experience there.

Mickelson missed the 1994 edition but has played the event continuously since 1995. In 30 editions he has suffered only three cuts, with 16 Top 10s, including his three victories in 2004, 2006, and 2010.

'Lefty' has also finished second twice, most recently in the last edition (2023). Between 1999 and 2006 he had eight consecutive Top 10s (including two victories).