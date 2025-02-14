Phil Mickelson sides with Elon Musk as he takes a 3-word stance against corruption following USAID House Hearing

Phil Mickelson has shown his support towards what Elon Musk is doing in the US government. The tech billionaire has been instrumental in the early days of the second Donald Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

He has been tasked with uncovering corruption and reducing wasteful spending by government agencies. Musk was the subject of a House hearing after his department took aim at The United States Agency for International Development.

The USAID hearing saw a member of the House of Representatives take up for Musk, saying:

"Elon Musk does have a security clearance, he has a top secret security clearance, by God he makes the rockets for NASA! But the suggestion that he somehow can’t be trusted to dig in to how we’re spending our money is nothing but a smokescreen to hide the corruption and the wasteful spending that has occurred there!”

The congressman's statement drew a short but affirmative reaction from Mickelson, who liked what he saw in the video:

"What he said."

Mickelson is not one to shy away from sharing his opinion, most notably on social media. He has spoken up on a number of topics, now including the DOGE hearing and the Daniel Penny case. Mickelson's post about Musk had a lot of support from followers, as he had almost two thousand likes and 265 reposts at the time of writing.

Phil Mickelson makes return to LIV Golf after injury

Phil Mickelson is officially active again at LIV Golf Adelaide after missing the season-opening tournament in Riyadh under the lights. At that event, Adrian Meronk shot 17-under to win and beat out T2 challengers Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.

Phil Mickelson is back in action at Adelaide (Image via Imagn)

Mickelson sat out last week thanks to a shoulder injury he suffered while at the gym. Via Golf Monthly, he said:

"While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide."

Phil Mickelson was replaced in the field by Ollie Schniederjans, who had just won the International Series India. Schniederjans took home a T30 finish, but HyFlyers GC only mustered up a 12th-place finish out of 13 total LIV teams.

Mickelson's HyFlyers teammate Brendan Steele is the reigning champion at Adelaide. Ripper GC took home the team title in 2024 in its home country.

This was the first time Mickelson had missed a LIV Golf tournament since he left the PGA Tour years ago. He has yet to finish above T6 in an event during his LIV career, so he'll aim for higher this weekend. He's tied for 28th right now after one round.

