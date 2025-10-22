  • home icon
  • Phil Mickelson slams “moral superiority complex” after person’s controversial remark targeting Donald Trump supporters

Phil Mickelson slams "moral superiority complex" after person's controversial remark targeting Donald Trump supporters

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:12 GMT
Donald Trump and Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)
Donald Trump and Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)

Phil Mickelson recently called out a person who suggested putting Donald Trump supporters in a gas chamber-like room. He said it was a case of “moral superiority complex” and added that her next step was violence.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour, is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of the modern era. Besides being active on LIV Golf, he is also quite popular for his unfiltered social media takes on politics and other topics.

Recently, a TikTok user suggested that Donald Trump supporters should be put in a gas chamber but quickly corrected herself, saying they should be placed in a similar room. Reacting to the controversial remark, Phil Mickelson slammed the woman and called her out on X.

"This isn’t diversity and acceptance for all. It's a moral superiority complex," he wrote. "Freedom of speech as long as she agrees with it. Right to control your own body until it comes to vaccines. There is no dialogue, logic, or reason, just anger and rage towards those that disagree with her. Unfortunately the next step for her is violence."
Phil Mickelson reacts to California governor's recent comments on Donald Trump

On Monday, October 20, California Governor Gavin Newsom accused President Donald Trump of using the military as his own police force against the American people.

"No other U.S. president has used the military as their own personal police force against the American people. We implore the courts to reject @realDonaldTrump's ongoing, illegal actions and definitively affirm states' sovereign right to handle public safety matters," he wrote.
The 55-year-old golf veteran didn't agree with Newsom's comment and responded on his X post.

"And everywhere they’ve gone has been met with appreciation and gratitude from the citizens and vitriol from the ones who caused it," he wrote.
For the uninitiated, Phil Mickelson has often taken digs at Newsom’s policies. He hasn’t shied away from calling out the oil-buying policy and has consistently backed reviving the $SOC.

The six-time major champion was last seen in action at the LIV Golf Team Championship in August and has been out of competition since then. Notably, this was his best season on LIV, where he posted two top-10 finishes, including a solo third at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

For the uninitiated, Mickelson now only plays on the Saudi-backed circuit and in majors. Besides, he is currently suspended from participating on the PGA Tour.

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
