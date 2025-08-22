"Phil Mickelson is a sore loser" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer claiming he felt 'anxious' on the PGA Tour

After playing on the PGA Tour for decades, Phil Mickelson recently revealed how he felt some anxiety going into tournaments. The veteran golfer admitted that during his run on the PGA Tour, he used to be nervous before the various tournaments he participated in.

Mickelson further stated that things are much more comfortable for him at LIV Golf and he can't wait to go to events. He said:

"I would just say that I used to have anxiousness going to a (PGA) Tour event with all the details and things that would go on. I would be anxious and not want to go. I'd go as late as I could."

"At a LIV event, I can't wait to get here. I come earlier. I can't wait to get here. The experience from a player's standpoint it's better than I could have ever imagined.”

Flushing It Golf shared Mickelson's comments on X. Under the post, many fans shared their takes. Some pointed out that LIV Golf lacks the fighting component as there are no cuts, and a golfer only needs to show up and make millions. On the other side, PGA Tour golfers are playing to earn their living and they must perform well.

Here are some of the fans' comments highlighting this:

"Phil is a sore loser," one fan pointed out.

"Because there’s nothing on the line; nothing at stake; it’s all silly season exhibition golf. Not a positive," another fan stated.

"Lol, more money and no pressure. The problem is no fan base or prestige," one fan exclaimed.

"Because it’s a livelihood doesn’t depend on him winning anything," one fan claimed.

"That’s because it’s unserious and doesn’t matter," another fan stated.

Phil Mickelson's comments were made ahead of the LIV Golf season finale Team Championship event scheduled to take place in Michigan.

Phil Mickelson lists numerous reasons why he felt uncomfortable on the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Interestingly, under the comments section of this post, Phil Mickelson left a message for the fans. He claimed that his anxiety stemmed from a variety of factors. He mentioned that he had to do a lot of things for the tour, sponsors, and so on, which occasionally overshadowed his passion for golf.

Mickelson noted that with LIV Golf, he does not need to work out with any of these things, and the same is true for other players. The 55-year-old's comment on X read:

"I could go into the details of everything I had to do for the tour, sponsors, fans, media and more and we could argue over details and such but you can’t argue with how I feel. The love I have for the game was was being overshadowed by all the bs and I found myself dreading it. On LIV I can’t wait get get here and it’s the same for every player out here. That’s a fact that is indisputable."

Phil Mickelson is still looking for his first win on LIV Golf, having joined the league back in 2022.

