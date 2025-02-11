Phil Mickelson spotted in Adelaide after missing LIV Golf season opener

Phil Mickelson was spotted at the LIV Golf Adelaide after missing the LIV Golf Riyadh. Mickelson hasn't started his LIV Golf season yet but the golfer was spotted at the Grange Golf Club on February 11. An X account named LIV Golf Buff shared a post, where Lefty could be seen taking shots at the Adelaide venue.

The poster wrote a caption along with it, that read:

“Phil Mickelson has made the flight to Adelaide!”

Golf Digests’ top LIV fanboy of 2024, Red Harrington, reshared the post and wrote:

“Had heard his injury was doing better, hopefully it stays healthy through the practice rounds and he’s ready to go Friday! Always exciting when @PhilMickelson tees it up! @TrackingPhil.”

Phil Mickelson played the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide and landed at T38 after three rounds of match with a score of 7 under 209. He shot 69, 70 and 70 over the three days. That year, Brendan Steele was the winner with 18 under in total.

Mickelson also played at the LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide in 2023, when the tournament debuted for the first time in the PIF-backed league. In 2023, he finished at T11 with a score of 12 under 204 and 70-65-69 over the three rounds. Talor Gooch was the winner with 19 under that year.

Mickelson’s last tournament was the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club, where he finished at T48 with a score of 4 over 76.

Phil Mickelson disclosed the real reason behind opting out of the season-opener LIV Golf Riyadh

Phil Mickelson was gearing up for the LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club but an unfortunate incident stopped him from participating in the tournament. The golfer was working out at the gym and while doing so, he got a minor shoulder injury that made him withdraw from the tournament.

Following that, the 45-time PGA Tour winner took to his X page and disclosed the reason for backing out. His words were:

“While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide. Ollie Schniederjans will tee it up for me this week and I will be pulling for my teammates from home.”

Mickelson was replaced by Ollie Schniederjans in the HyFlyers GC. The team finished at T12 with a score of 18 under. In the first round, Brendan Steele scored 68, Schniederjans scored 71, Cameron Tringale shot 71, and Andy Ogletree shot 75.

In the second round, Steele scored 72, Schniederjans scored 69, Tringale shot 71 and Ogletree shot 73. In the third round, Steele and Schniederjans scored 70 each, Tringale shot 65 and Ogletree shot 71.

