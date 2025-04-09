Phil Mickelson went all out for his Masters-themed shoes. He was spotted in a practice round with custom-made green Nikes from the $78.63 billion company (per Forbes). They had his three Masters wins denoted by the year with a silhouette of a celebrating Mickelson as well.

The shoes are specially made for Mickelson, though he's not sponsored by Nike. He was previously sponsored by Callaway, but he's now with Primo. They handle the gear and equipment for his LIV Golf team, the HyFlyers GC.

Mickelson is one of just a few golfers who've ever won three or more green jackets, and his shoes celebrate that fact. Only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer have more Masters victories than the left-handed golfer.

Only those players, Mickelson, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo and Jimmy Demaret have at least three. The LIV Golf star has the chance to move up and join an even more illustrious club if he can pull off a surprise victory in 2025.

Mickelson made it onto the podium for the first time at a LIV Golf event this year, and he placed T2 with Brooks Koepka at the Masters in 2023. So, the golfer might have a chance to turn back the clock.

Phil Mickelson thinks Rory McIlroy can earn first green jacket

Phil Mickelson has three green jackets, but Rory McIlroy has none. He's come close, but he remains in need of that one tournament win to get the career Grand Slam that so few have ever earned.

Phil Mickelson backed Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

Mickelson thinks that Augusta National might play to McIlroy's strengths. Via ESPN, he supported the idea of the Irishman finally breaking through. He said:

"I think he drives the ball so long and straight that he has a huge advantage on that golf course. He and about 20 guys that drive it like he does will have an advantage of playing it a certain way. They can play it a certain way that is much more aggressive and take advantage of holes than some others, than guys like myself."

Phil Mickelson said Rory McIlroy still has to execute his shots and still has to do all the little things, which he believes is what has the Ryder Cup star's focus right now. He added:

"I think his ability to compartmentalize all the things that have transpired in the past is a strength of his, so I don't think it'll be an issue, or I don't think that's what's holding him back from winning the Masters."

McIlroy currently has the second-best odds of winning the Masters this year. Only Scottie Scheffler has a higher chance, but ESPN Bet has reported that he's the most bet-on athlete at the Masters. The public thinks he can win.

