Phil Mickelson surprised as Team USA players ft. Brooks Koepka, Max Homa pose in LIV Golf merchandise post-Ryder Cup defeat

Team USA had a disappointing outing at the 2023 Ryder Cup, as they lost the biennial tournament by 16.5-11.5. However, while the European team was busy celebrating their victory, USA Ryder Cup members were recently seen posing in LIV Golf merchandise.

Brooks Koepka posted a picture of his Ryder Cup teammates Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns in Smash GC T-shirts on his social media accounts. The golfers were standing outside the "captain's office" in blue T-shirts, with Koepka adding humor in the caption, saying:

"I make money moves."

The picture went viral on the internet, and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson reshared the post with an emoji indicating surprise.

There were plenty of responses to the photo in the comments section. Fans said:

"Perfect timing to ruin the celebration."

"I didn’t see this coming at all. I’m glad it happened!"

“PGA Tour players allegedly"

Brooks Koepka plays for the Smash GC on the Saudi circuit with his regular team members, which include his brother Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Matt Wolff.

It is important to note that earlier in June, the PGA Tour signed a deal with LIV Golf. However, their agreement came under scrutiny by the US government, which has been investigating the deal since then.

Brooks Koepka's performance at the Ryder Cup

Koepka was the only LIV golfer who played at the Ryder Cup. He won the 2023 PGA Championship and finished second at the Masters, which helped him become the captain's pick for the biennial event.

Unfortunately, Team USA lost the tournament and now has to wait for two more years for a chance to win it.

Brooks Koepka endured mixed fortunes at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He could only add 1.5 points to his team's total score of 11.5.

The LIV golfer tied with John Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard in a four-ball match after his team experienced defeat in the Friday foursome match. He lost the Saturday foursome match but defeated Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg by a score of 3&2 to win the Sunday singles.

Here are the results of all the matches Koepka played at the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Friday four-ball result

Koepka & Spieth (U.S.) TIED Rahm & Hojgaard (Europe)

Saturday's foursome result

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka (U.S.) by 9&7

Sunday Singles result

Brooks Koepka (USA) def. Ludvig Aberg (Europe), 3 and 2

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, Max Homa had an outstanding week, scoring 3.5 points for his team, while Scheuffele and Burns each won one point.

However, Rickie Fowler had a bad week and left the Marco Simmone Golf Course empty-handed after losing both of his matches.