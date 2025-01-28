Phil Mickelson takes a funny dig at $100M-worth LIV star's 'easy to understand' instructional

Phil Mickelson took a hilarious dig at Dustin Johnson by sharing a post on his X account. The six-time Major winner collaborated with YouTube star Grant Horvat for his exciting 2v2 series.

For the first episode of the series, Mickelson teamed up with Horvat to play against Dustin Johnson and Austin Johnson. During the game, the 4Aces GC captain had a hilarious conversation with Mickelson.

Johnson, who has a net worth of $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), talked about hitting fades. He said:

"Most important thing about hitting a fade make sure it fades"

LIV Golf shared a video of Dustin Johnson's advice on its X account. Phil Mickelson reshared the clip on his account along with the caption saying:

"DJ’s instructional are easy to understand and so helpful."

The first episode of the 2v2 series was dropped on January 27 on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel and has garnered around 690K views.

"It's really good" - Phil Mickelson on 2v2 golf series with Grant Horvat

The 2v2 golf series, announced towards the end of 2024, has finally started. As Grant Horvat uploaded the first episode on his channel, Phil Mickelson took to his X account and praised the series. He wrote:

"It’s really good 😉"

Mickelson has actively collaborated with golf influencers in 2024. He collaborated with Brooks Koepka for his Break 50 channel and also with Horvat and Bryan Bros for their YouTube videos. Intriguingly, he started 2025 again with another YouTube video.

Meanwhile, Mickelson is also gearing up to play in the season-opening event of the Saudi circuit. LIV Golf will officially start its fourth season on February 6 in Saudi Arabia, and ahead of that, Mickelson's HyFlyers signed an apparel deal with Primo. He opened up about the team, saying, via LIV Golf:

“I was challenged to wear the Primo joggers at the Open Championship after losing a match against Primo ambassador Grant Horvat. It turned out to be a game-changer. As I said, I wasn’t sure I could pull off wearing the cool, fashionable joggers but I have fallen in love with them and the rest of Primo’s outstanding product line. I’m excited the HyFlyers will be rocking them during our season."

LIV Golf has also signed a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports for the 2025 season ahead of its start.

Meanwhile, in the last season on LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson recorded some decent finishes on the Saudi Circuit. He started the campaign with T51 at Mayakoba but soon improved his game and tied for sixth in Jeddah. Some of his notable finishes in 2024 were T22 in Singapore, T27 at Andalucía, and T23 in Chicago.

