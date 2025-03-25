Phil Mickelson takes jab at Bernie Sanders, AOC amid anti-oligarchy rally: "This is crazy"

Phil Mickelson recently took a dig at Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their rally against oligarchy. He claimed that these leaders had hired people for the "legal job" of protesting.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won six major championships. However, he now plays on the LIV Golf circuit and is the captain of HyFlyers GC. Besides being an ace golfer, he is also quite active on social media and doesn't shy away from sharing his unfiltered takes.

On Monday, March 25, an X account named Wall Street Apes alleged that AOC and Bernie Sanders had hired people to attend rallies against 'oligarchy.' The account claimed that the supporters were paid, referring to them as 'rent-a-crowds.' The six-time major champion shared the post and took a dig at the leaders and protesters.

"This is crazy," he wrote. "How can you criticize all these people for having a legal, paid job? 😂😂"

Is Phil Mickelson playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025?

Phil Mickelson tees off on day three final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club (Image Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson isn't competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, which will start on Thursday, March 27, at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. Since LIV Golf professionals are still banned from playing in PGA Tour events, fans will have to wait to watch the likes of Mickelson on Tour.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner will next compete at LIV Golf Miami, held at Trump National Doral from April 4 to 6. He aims to put in a strong performance as preparation for the 2025 Masters Tournament. For the uninitiated, he is a three-time Green Jacket winner at Augusta National and, in 2023, became the oldest runner-up in a major at the same venue.

Phil Mickelson has started this season well and has already registered two top-20 finishes in three starts on the Saudi-backed circuit. He also posted his best result on the circuit in Hong Kong, where he tied for third. The 54-year-old golfer has been in a title drought for almost four years now.

Here's a look at Mickelson's results this season:

LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T23, -2 (72, 74, 68)

(The Grange Golf Club): T23, -2 (72, 74, 68) LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): 3, -14 (67, 65, 64)

(Hong Kong Golf Club): 3, -14 (67, 65, 64) LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course): T19, -4 (69, 68, 72)

