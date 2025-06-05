Phil Mickelson takes a jibe at ‘filtered’ media while lauding Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube personality

Phil Mickelson took a subtle jibe at the "filtered" media while talking about Bryson DeChambeau's popularity on YouTube. The two-time Major winner has become pretty active on social media after he joined LIV Golf. His YouTube channel has around 2.02 million subscribers

Ad

DeChambeau and Mickelson are playing this week at the LIV Golf Virginia event ahead of the third Major of the year. In the pre-tournament press conference, he was asked about DeChambeau and how he has evolved after joining LIV Golf.

"I think what's been great about Bryson is I've always seen this side of him, this playful fun side, intelligent side, interesting side of him, and since he has really dove into the YouTube space, now everybody gets to see it because he's able to showcase that and not have who he is be filtered by a middle person.

Ad

Trending

He controls what content he puts out there and what he wants to shoot and so forth. So his personality comes out. It's been remarkable to see the evolution of it and the way the public has responded to him because he's always been like that. It just hasn't been able to be noticed, I guess, properly."

Ad

Mickelson has become very active on social media after joining LIV. Last year, he collaborated with DeChambeau for his popular Break 50 Challenge on YouTube. The video is pretty popular on DeChambeau’s channel and has garnered around 3.8 million views.

Phil Mickelson reflects on playing on LIV Golf before the US Open 2025

Phil Mickelson on the green at Westchester Country Club in Harrison, Aug. 26, 2007 | Imagn

In the post-round press conference of the LIV Golf Virginia on Wednesday, June 4, Phil Mickelson talked about playing in an event ahead of the 2025 US Open, scheduled from June 12 to 15 at the Oakmont Country Club:

Ad

"I think it's a great way to prepare for next week without minimizing the effects of this week because this is the first tournaments of our second half of LIV, and we all need and want and are working hard to getting off to a good start and making the second half of LIV great."

Bryson DeChambeau will also be the defending champion in next week's US Open. Meanwhile, Mickelson looks forward to completing a career Grand Slam at the Major. He finished runner-up at the US Open six times in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More