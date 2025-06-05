Phil Mickelson takes a jibe at ‘filtered’ media while lauding Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube personality

Phil Mickelson took a subtle jibe at the "filtered" media while talking about Bryson DeChambeau's popularity on YouTube. The two-time Major winner has become pretty active on social media after he joined LIV Golf. His YouTube channel has around 2.02 million subscribers
DeChambeau and Mickelson are playing this week at the LIV Golf Virginia event ahead of the third Major of the year. In the pre-tournament press conference, he was asked about DeChambeau and how he has evolved after joining LIV Golf.
"I think what's been great about Bryson is I've always seen this side of him, this playful fun side, intelligent side, interesting side of him, and since he has really dove into the YouTube space, now everybody gets to see it because he's able to showcase that and not have who he is be filtered by a middle person.
He controls what content he puts out there and what he wants to shoot and so forth. So his personality comes out. It's been remarkable to see the evolution of it and the way the public has responded to him because he's always been like that. It just hasn't been able to be noticed, I guess, properly."
Mickelson has become very active on social media after joining LIV. Last year, he collaborated with DeChambeau for his popular Break 50 Challenge on YouTube. The video is pretty popular on DeChambeau’s channel and has garnered around 3.8 million views.
Phil Mickelson reflects on playing on LIV Golf before the US Open 2025
In the post-round press conference of the LIV Golf Virginia on Wednesday, June 4, Phil Mickelson talked about playing in an event ahead of the 2025 US Open, scheduled from June 12 to 15 at the Oakmont Country Club:
"I think it's a great way to prepare for next week without minimizing the effects of this week because this is the first tournaments of our second half of LIV, and we all need and want and are working hard to getting off to a good start and making the second half of LIV great."
Bryson DeChambeau will also be the defending champion in next week's US Open. Meanwhile, Mickelson looks forward to completing a career Grand Slam at the Major. He finished runner-up at the US Open six times in his career.