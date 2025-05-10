Phil Mickelson takes a jibe at former President Joe Biden as the LIV star replies to more Donald Trump critics

Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion, recently took a jibe at former President Joe Biden. The LIV Golf star aligned himself with and defended US President Donald Trump.

Mickelson's quip came in response to a viral post on X in which a user pointed out the disparities in the treatment of the Trump family compared to Hunter Biden. The user claimed that while Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump face scrutiny for a "building in Saudi Arabia and a golf course," Hunter Biden, on the other hand, moved significant sums through shell companies.

In response to the tweet, Mickelson wrote:

"Well,Hunter’s daddy pardoned him and the rest of the family, so, yes."

While the X user is likely referring to a February 2024 judicial ruling against Donald Trump and the Trump Organisation in a civil fraud case, when they were asked to pay $354m for fraudulent business practices, Mickelson is referring to Joe Biden issuing a full and unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in December 2024 for all federal offences committed by Hunter between 2014 and 2024.

Mickelson also targeted California's Governor Gavin Newsom. The 54-year-old responded to a tweet by a user who was questioning Newsom about his promise and a California bill which would prevent oil companies from "ripping you off at the pump."

Mickelson commented:

"Where will this be place on the new misinformation machine?"

Expand Tweet

Phil Mickelson has often supported Trump and his policies on his X page. He recently retweeted a clip featuring CNN commentator Scott Jennings criticising Democrats' stance on immigration. He has also praised Elon Musk on numerous occasions.

A look at Phil Mickelson's performance in 2025

Phil Mickelson has had a strong start to the 2025 season. In six tournaments played on LIV Golf, he has had two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes. He's currently positioned 15th in the season's standings.

Mickelson, who joined the Saudi-backed Tour in 2022, secured his first podium finish this season. He finished third at LIV Golf Hong Kong. Talking about his game, he said (via Golfweek):

"My game is getting sharp. My short game is back. I had a rough couple of years. My short game is really sharp now. My iron play is back, and my game is starting to really come around, and I'm also playing differently. I'm playing a lot less stressed, and it's coming."

His other notable finishes include a sixth place finish at the LIV Golf Miami and a T19 finish at LIV Golf Singapore.

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's performance in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide : T23 (72-74-68, 214, -2)

: T23 (72-74-68, 214, -2) LIV Golf Hong Kong : 3 (67-65-64, 196, -14)

: 3 (67-65-64, 196, -14) LIV Golf Singapore : T19 (69-68-72, 209, -4)

: T19 (69-68-72, 209, -4) LIV Golf Miami : 6 (69-73-73, 215, -1)

: 6 (69-73-73, 215, -1) LIV Golf Mexico City : T22 (71-69-72, 212, -1)

: T22 (71-69-72, 212, -1) LIV Golf Korea: 50 (75-70-78, 223, +7)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (75-74, 149, +5)

