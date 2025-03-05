Phil Mickelson takes his team to a 3-star Michelin Italian restaurant in Hong Kong: "It was mindblowing"

Phil Mickelson and the rest of his LIV Golf team are in Hong Kong for this weekend's tournament. LIV often sends players all across the world to play in global tournaments, and as a result, the players get to experience life in different countries.

Ad

Mickelson has never been shy that he loves visiting Asia, and he was asked about why that is ahead of the tournament. In his press conference, he revealed that one of the biggest things he loves is the food, but not necessarily Asian food.

The six-time Major champion said via ASAP Sports:

"Well, for a guy that's always struggled with the weight demons, the food here is amazing, and I have a little bit of Italian in me. Our team went last night to a three-star Michelin restaurant, Italian food. I think it was called 8½ Otto e Mezzo, and it was mindblowing how good it was. The food here in Hong Kong is some of the best in the world. Like I say, for a heavy-set guy, it's great."

Ad

Trending

8½ Otto e Mezzo is an Italian restaurant in the Hong Kong area, and it's rather fancy. It has three Michelin stars, which is one of the highest honors a restaurant can have. On average, a plate costs $64 (or around 500 Hong Kong dollars).

Mickelson loves Italian food, and there happens to be a stellar Italian place in Hong Kong, so the golfer is living it up with teammates Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale.

Ad

Phil Mickelson expounds on what he loves about Asia

Food notwithstanding, Phil Mickelson has said many times that he loves coming to play golf in Asia. He admitted that while the food is good, what he really loves is how excited the youth are for the sport of golf. It is instrumental in golf's growth.

Phil Mickelson appreciates playing in Asia (Image via Imagn)

He said via ASAP Sports:

Ad

"The way the club has really helped to support the youth programs and get young players into the game. That's the biggest impact in the growth of the game."

The former PGA Tour star went on:

"When I was a kid, I would go out and watch the tournament that was in my backyard, and I was inspired by the guys and dreamt about being out and playing professionally. I think sometimes you need to see it to be able to dream it. That's what LIV is bringing throughout the world."

Asia does a good job, in Phil Mickelson's eyes, of inspiring kids to enjoy golf. He believes LIV's ability to take professional golf to these places goes right along with that, allowing these young players to see stars they otherwise might not be able to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback