Phil Mickelson tee times : LIV Golfer’s tee times at the 2023 US Open Golf Championship explored

The 2023 US Open will see Phil Mickelson tee it up once again, this time at the Los Angeles Country Club. At the PGA Championship, Mickelson became only the third golfer to make his 100th major cut. Now on the field at the US Open, he will be looking to bag a win.

Phil Mickelson has never won the US Open. It is the only major that he is yet to win, despite finishing second six times. If he were to take a win this year, Mickelson would become only the sixth golfer to complete the prestigious Grand Slam by winning all four majors.

Mickelson will be teeing it up at 3:59 pm ET alongside Padraig Harrington and Keegan Bradley on the 10th hole during round 1 of the US Open. In the second round, he will be teeing up at 10:29 am ET on hole 1.

Phil Mickelson looks to take maiden win at US Open

With his last major win at the 2021 PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson will be looking to take his first-ever US Open win. He finished second at the 2023 Masters. He is a force to be reckoned with and stands a chance to win this weekend.

Alongside Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are some of the top favorites to win. The Open will take place at the Los Angeles Country Club which originally opened in 1928.

Since then it has undergone $60 million renovation in 2010 by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and Geoff Shackelford. For the Open, the North Course stretches 7,421 yards and has a par of 70. The course has three par 5s and five par 3s. The formidable course has two par 3s that play over 280 yards, testing the golfers' power and technique.

It is the first time that the Club will host the US Open, with 156 of the world's best golfers teeing it up. The field will consist of the top players in the world alongside amateur golfers who have qualified through several tournaments earlier in the year. A lot is at stake for Phil Mickelson, who hopes to complete his Grand Slam this weekend.

