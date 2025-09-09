Phil Mickelson has a three-word response to $6B-worth NFL side's big game moment

Phil Mickelson reacted to the dominant performance by the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver Keenan Allen in his first game of the season. The 2025 NFL season started last week, as the LA Chargers played against the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game.

On Monday, the NFL team shared a video of their WR's performance against the Chiefs on X. They shared it with a simple two-word caption:

"Slayers slay."

Phil Mickelson reacted to it in the comments section. He wrote:

"Yes they do!"

Allen is best known among fans by his nickname "Slayer." In one of his interviews in 2018, the former Chicago Beats player opened up about how he got this nickname.

"I [adopted] that name my rookie year," he said, via ChargersWire.com. "I had some fans commenting on my social-media page, and one dude was like, 'You're a slayer.' I just took it and ran with it. I'm like, Yeahhhhhh, that's a good little name. It kind of goes with my game, 'cause I be killing dudes."

In the season-opening game, Allen recorded seven receptions on 10 targets. He even had one touchdown, as the Chargers, who have a team value of $6 billion (via Forbes), started the new season with a win.

Phil Mickelson is an avid fan of the Chargers, and as Keenan Allen returned to his previous team, the six-time major winner shared his excitement on his X account.

"It is so nice having Keenan Allen back with the Chargers," he wrote.

Notably, Keenan Allen began his NFL journey with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013, but he was traded to the Bears for last season. He returned to the Chargers ahead of the 2025 season on a one-year contract.

Phil Mickelson congratulates the Chargers on their season-opening win against the Chiefs

Over the weekend, after the Los Angeles Chargers registered a 27-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game held in Brazil, Phil Mickelson congratulated the team. He shared a heartfelt message for them on X on September 6.

"Huge win for the Bolts tonight! What a great way to start the year against an incredible Chiefs team!" he wrote.

With the regular LIV Golf season wrapped up, Phil Mickelson has been spending his time enjoying the NFL action. In LIV Golf, he skipped the season opener in Riyadh but returned to compete in Adelaide, where he finished in T23.

Mickelson later secured a solo third-place finish in Hong Kong and followed it up with a sixth-place result in Miami. Among his other strong performances this season were a T4 finish in Virginia, a T23 in Andalucia, and a T25 in Chicago.

