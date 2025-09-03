Phil Mickelson has a witty response to ‘fat’ body image question

Phil Mickelson proved to be a fan of the Chicago-based fast casual restaurant chain Portillo's. The LIV Golf icon was pulled into a food and body image related conversation on Tuesday after a fan spotted his autograph at the Portillo's in Illinois. The former PGA Tour star thanks the restaurant for a ‘great time’ in the autographed picture of him.Mickelson addressed the tweet sharing his autograph, alongside American television personality Guy Fieri, and said “love Portillo’s.” However, a user named Matt Wallace quickly criticised the original post and raised a body image question. The user, boasting 2.3 million followers on X, asked ‘why’ people ‘allow themselves to become fat.’ This came as a criticism for the food served at the restaurant chain.Interestingly, Mickelson clapped back at the question with a witty response on him being ‘qualified to answer’ the ‘fat’ question. The six-time major champion said ‘fatty and sugary foods taste really good’ while responding to the critical query.Here is the exchange went on X:A user named @TheKompetitor wrote while sharing picture of Phil Mickelson’s autograph:“Had to hit Portillo's on the way out of Illinois. The Schaumburg Portillo's has Guy Fiery and Phil Mickelson autographs.”Mickelson replied:“Love Portillo’s.”A user named @MattWallace888 commented:“Why would anyone ever allow themselves to become fat?”Mickelson said in reply:“I feel qualified to answer this. Fatty and sugary foods taste RREALLY good.”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINK@MattWallace888 🙋‍♂️ I feel qualified to answer this. Fatty and sugary foods taste RREALLY good 😋Many fans came forward to back the 55-year-old comment. However, it also faced some flak from people who dubbed the lifestyle choice ‘unhealthy.’Phil Mickelson gives out fine-dining reccomentaionInterestingly, Phil Mickelson’s exchange on Portillo’s and ‘fat’ comes just days after he tweeted about an authentic Mexican restaurant. Following the LIV Golf 2025 season’s end, the 45-time PGA Tour winner took to his X to suggest American drama television series Animal Kingdom.The ace golfer lauded the Netflix drama series with 6 seasons and 75 episodes. Notably, he went on to address Mexican restaurant Valle alongside the Oceanside pier in California, which is featured in the said series. He dubbed it ‘worth checking out.’Phil Mickelson wrote on X:“There’s a great show that’s new to Netflix but has been around awhile called Animal Kingdom. It was shot in Oceanside and many scenes by the pier are where one of the best restaurants is located. Valle is an authentic Mexican restaurant with many ingredients and wines from Valle de Guadalupe. Both are worth checking out.”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKThere’s a great show that’s new to Netflix but has been around awhile called Animal Kingdom. It was shot in Oceanside and many scenes by the pier are where one of the best restaurants is located. Valle is an authentic Mexican restaurant with many ingredients and wines from ValleIt is pertinent to note that Valle, suggested by Mickelson, is a Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant led by Chef Roberto Alcocer. The place is known to offer a high-end dining experience with wine. Meanwhile, the television series mentioned is developed by Jonathan Lisco based on David Michôd’s 2010 Australian film of the same name.