Phil Mickelson has a witty response to his swing pictures taken 33 years apart

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Aug 01, 2025 12:00 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson had a reply to his swing pictures taken 33 years apart. The Lefty isn't playing in any events this week, and during his week off, the golfer commented on his swing, which has remained the same throughout the years.

A post was shared by Golf Monthly on X showing a collage of young Mickelson taking a shot in 1992 and the LIV player taking a shot in 2025. The photo was reshared by him on X, as he wrote that both pictures looked alike, even with the time difference.

Mickelson said:

“They’re the same picture.”
Phil Mickelson is also popular for his flop shots, which can rescue a golf ball from a bunker. His chip shot is also a key factor in handling the short game.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2025 season?

Phil Mickelson had three top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf league, including a third-place finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong after scoring 14-under, a T4 at the LIV Golf Virginia after scoring 13-under, and a T6 at the LIV Golf Miami after scoring 1-under. His last event was the LIV Golf United Kingdom, where he finished in T37 after scoring 1-under.

Here's a list of Mickelson's 2025 LIV Golf tournaments:

2025 LIV Golf Tournaments

  • LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23; 72, 74 and 68, 2 under 214
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: Third-place finish; 67, 65, and 64, 14 under 196
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club ( Serapong Course): T19; 69, 68, and 72, 4 under 209
  • LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T6; 69, 73, and 73, 1 under 215
  • LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec: T22; 71, 69, and 72, 1 under 212
  • LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: 50th place finish; 75, 70, and 78, 7 over 223
  • LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4; 67, 68, and 65, 13 under 200
  • LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: 49th-place finish; 77, 74, and 76, 11 over 227
  • LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T23; 72, 72, and 71, 2 over 215
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T37; 70, 70, and 72, 1 under 212
Phil Mickelson missed the cut lines in three PGA Tour majors and made the cut line only at the Open Championship, where he finished at T56 with a score of 1-over. Here's a list of his 2025 PGA Tour performances:

2025 PGA Tour events

  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut
  • US Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut
  • The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T56; 70, 72, 76, and 67, 1 over 285
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
