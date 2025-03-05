"Phil is right on here", "Sad to watch Phil" - Phil Mickelson blasting a 65-yo Tour legend leaves fans debating

In a now deleted tweet, LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson called out PGA Tour legend Fred Couples. Mickelson's comments came after Couples shared that he had a conversation with Brooks Koepka, during which the latter expressed his desire to exit LIV and return to the PGA Tour.

In the now deleted tweet, Mickelson wrote that if Couples' claims aren't true, he has damaged his relationship with Koepka. The captain of the HyFlyers also mentioned this was a "low class jerk move by Fred." Mickelson's tweet has led to several reactions from fans.

While some have supported Mickelson, others have called him out for his tweet. One user who expressed support for Mickelson mentioned that he has met both Couples and Mickelson. The user called the LIV Golfer a "really sharp guy." The user wrote:

Another user took a shot at Mickelson. The tweet claimed that Mickelson called out Fred Couples for attention. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions:

"Totally agree. You never, ever reveal people’s private and personal feelings/intentions with the general public without their consent. Mistake by Fred. And sounds like Fred’s just speculating/guessing anyway; not that Brooks actually said this." wrote a user.

"Phil knows it’s true and that very best on LIV probably regret their decision. Just a guess," a user wrote.

"It's a fair point by Phil. Fred is either throwing Brooks under the front of the bus or the back of the bus." one user wrote.

"If anyone in golf knows a jerk move it’s Phil," wrote one user.

"I can’t really disagree with Phil here. Not sure why Fred would go out and talk about something that isn’t about him." wrote a user.

There has been no reaction from Brooks Koepka or his camp since Fred Couples made this statement. As a matter of fact, the 34-year-old professional golfer will captain Smash GC in this week's LIV Hong Kong.

Which was the last LIV Golf event Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka played & how much did they earn?

While Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka will tee off in Hong Kong this week, the last LIV Golf event they played was LIV Adelaide. In this event, Mickelson finished at T23 while Koepka tied for 7th place.

It's also worth mentioning LIV Adelaide had a total purse of $20 million. While the largest share went to the tournament winner Joaquin Niemann, Mickelson and Koepka earned $470,500 and $190,714, respectively. Here is a detailed look at the payout of LIV Adelaide:

Individual:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

Team:

1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000

2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000

3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000

