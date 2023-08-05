“Phil’s still got his mouth open”: Phil Mickelson left dumbstruck by Bryson DeChambeau’s epic shot

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are up against each other for a nine-hole YouTube exhibition game. There was extreme hype around this match, and it didn't dissapoint as Mickelson and DeChambeau are easily two of the best golfers in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Recently, the Twitter page 'Curshers GC' uploaded an intriguing video where Bryson impressed his senior Mickelson during the nine-hole game. The 29-year-old tried an unusual shot, and Mickelson was left astonished when he pulled it off.

The 53-year-old golfer couldn't believe Bryson had made the shot. He immediately applauded him for his exceptional talent. It was a heartwarming reaction between two quality players facing off against each other.

Bryson DeChambeau first explained the shot he was going attempt via the Twitter video.

"This is going to be fun, so it's going to be a hooded shot like this. Ima hit it like that, and it's going to come out low, pop up and trickle down."

As DeChambeau attempted the shot with flair, Phil Mickelson stood there with his mouth open. There was complete uncertainty on his face. Later, the veteran golfer congratulated DeChambeau, despite the shot failing to make the par for that hole.

Phil Mickelson goes through massive transformation before the LIV Golf event

LIV Golf has suddenly garnered massive support from the fans. Many are excited to see their favorite golfers in action. Phil Mickelson is indeed one of the golfers playing for LIV Golf and will be seen in action at the 2023 Greenbrier championship.

LIV Golf will make a return after the British Open, and Mickelson is prepared for it. Recently, he went through an impressive transformation and lost over 25 pounds. The golfer also agreed that he's back to his college weight and that this weight loss will help him massively in the recovery process.

Phil Mickelson has been receiving many compliments for his new physique. However, he will be seen back in competitive action when the Greenbrier event commences on August 4. The winner will take home the massive purse of $4 million, along with status and glory.