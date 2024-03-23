Pierceson Coody and David Bradshaw pulls out of the Valspar Championship 2024 amid delay in play

The Valspar Championship 2024 continues with delays. The second round of the competition was suspended due to darkness at 7:25 pm ET on Friday. The round is set to resume on Saturday at 9 am. Amid the delay, Pierceson Coody and David Bradshaw became the latest names to pull out of the competition.

Coody and Bradshaw confirmed their withdrawal after the second-round suspension of play at the Valspar Championship, making them seventh and eighth in the withdrawal list. They weren’t able to finish their second day’s play. Notably, the two golfers sat below the projected cut line at T124 and T133, scoring 5-over par and 6-over par respectively.

It is pertinent to note that Bradshaw had just two holes remaining to complete his round, while Coody could only play till the 6th hole on the back nine. For the unversed, there has been a total of eight withdrawals from the Valspar Championship so far.

The event, being played at the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, continues to be affected by bad lighting and weather. Three golfers, namely Camilo Villegas, Justin Lower, and Erik Barnes, had pulled out from the event ahead of Friday’s round 2.

Notably, players like J.B. Holmes, Aaron Wise, and Garrick Higgo had scratched their names off the PGA Tour event just hours ahead of the start of the tournament. It is pertinent to note that the event, which started with 154 players, now has 146 players even before the Friday cut is announced.

2024 Valspar Championship leaderboard

Listed below are the top 30 and ties at the Valspar Championship at the end of day 2:

T1: Kevin Streelman -6

T1: Chandler Phillips -6

T1: Stewart Cink -6

T1: Brendon Todd -6

T1: Mackenzie Hughes -6

T6: Peter Malnati -5

T6: Lucas Glover -5

T6: Justin Thomas -5

T6: Seamus Power -5

T6: Scott Stallings -5

T6: Michael Kim -5

T6: Keith Mitchell -5

T6: Aaron Baddeley -5

T6: Rico Hoey -5

T15: K.H. Lee -4

T15: Kevin Roy -4

T15: Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T15: Cameron Young -4

T15: Adam Svensson -4

T15: Ben Martin -4

T21: Carl Yuan -3

T21: Chez Reavie -3

T21: Adam Hadwin -3

T21: Dylan Wu -3

T21: Ryo Hisatsune -3

T21: Ben Griffin -3

T21: Sam Ryder -3

T21: Joseph Bramlett -3

T21: Jorge Campillo -3

T30: Thomas Detry -2

T30: Xander Schauffele -2

T30: Ryan Brehm -2

T30: Maverick McNealy -2

T30: Hayden Springer -2

T30: Kevin Dougherty -2

T30: Eric Cole -2

T30: Cameron Champ -2

T30: Max Greyserman -2

T30: Norman Xiong- 2

It is pertinent to note that 15 players could not finish their second round due to suspension. Several players including Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth were under the cut-line at the break of play. The final leaderboard for round 2 will be announced on Saturday, once the play restarts.