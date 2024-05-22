PIF could deposit $1,500,000,000 into PGA Tour Enterprises amidst fear of a potential deal falling apart - Reports

In the last few weeks, two PGA Tour Policy Board members have resigned partly due to the stagnation of the PIF merger deal. However, a recent report suggests that the negotiations are not dead yet and that the PIF might consider infusing some money into the Tour Enterprises to ensure the deal doesn't fall through.

According to Golf Monthly, the two sides are still engaged in talks. The PIF is also reportedly mulling over depositing $1.5 billion into the Enterprises, which is the for-profit sector of the Tour. The two sides have reportedly exchanged term sheets in the last few days about this matter.

This alleged injection of funds would function almost the exact same way as the Strategic Sports Group investment from January. The SSG gave the PGA Tour Enterprises $1.5 billion as part of a $3 billion investment, the same figure the PIF is considering now. All of it would simply infuse the Tour with more cash that they could use in prize purses, equity stakes, and more.

The deal with the SSG was seen initially as a way to keep up with the PIF, which funds LIV Golf with a lot of money, while they worked to come together on a deal. It was also intended to appease the US government which had concerns over the PGA Tour merging with a foreign entity such as the PIF.

The new deal would reportedly see the PGA Tour maintain majority control of the Enterprise and still receive $3 billion worth of investment. That would then be split equally between the Saudi Arabian side and the Americans.

The report did say that a deal was not imminent. The two sides are still deciding on the future of LIV Golf. If the PIF is investing fully in the PGA Tour, then it changes the outlook for LIV.

The rebel tour may also be brought in and be given a path back for players, but that all remains to be seen and is part of the ongoing discussion. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is confident that LIV will continue to operate, but the Tour and the PIF are unsure of what it will look like once they do agree to a deal.

Two PGA Tour members resign over PIF deal stagnancy

In recent weeks, the PGA Tour has lost two major members of its Policy Board: Jimmy Dunne and Mark Flaherty. Dunne was instrumental in bringing about the merger deal in the first place, but he reportedly walked away due to the lack of movement on an agreement.

Jimmy Dunne resigned

He specifically cited the lack of "meaningful progress" and said that his role had become completely "superfluous". A few days later, Mark Flaherty followed him out the door, but he didn't have any comments on it.

Several people, including Rory McIlroy, remarked on how big a loss Dunne's resignation was for the Tour as they try to navigate forward.