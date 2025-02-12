PIF Saudi Ladies International takes its purse to the next level by matching the men's $5 million

The LPGA Tour announced on February 11 that PIF will be the new title sponsor of the 2025 Saudi Ladies International. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) also brings players a historical prize fund.

The 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International will see a purse of a whopping $5 million, equalling that of the men's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour. Golf enthusiasts and players alike are excited to see the PIF's commitment to inclusion and equality in the game of golf.

Here's a look at the Ladies European Tour's (LET) press statement regarding the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International's new partnership (via LET):

"The partnership between PIF and Golf Saudi is designed to have a transformative impact on the sport, promote inclusivity and equality within golf, and foster greater engagement among Saudi Arabia’s people and visitors alike. This includes providing opportunities for all Saudi nationals to participate in the game of golf, creating gateways for aspiring professionals in the Middle East to enter the professional game, and launching golf tourism initiatives such as the development of quality golf facilities at scale across the country."

The 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International will also see a change in format. With a field full of world-class players, they will compete head-to-head in an individual format while also challenging each other in a team competition. The event will see a 54-hole individual stroke play and a 36-hole team competition on the first two days.

The 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International's $5 million purse will see $500,000 allocated to the winning team while the top 60 players (including those tied for a spot) from the first two rounds of the tournament will compete individually for a slice of the remaining $4.5 million prize.

Who's in the field at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International?

The 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International is set to run from February 13 to 15 at the Riyadh Golf Club. The field for the LET-sanctioned event sees 112 players from over 33 countries.

62 LET players and 42 players from inside the top 300 on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings seek to grab a slice of the new $5 million purse prize at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International this week. The field will see 8 players competing on an invitation basis.

Teams for the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies Invitational were drafted on February 11. The event will see 28 teams comprised of 4 players each. The 28 captains were picked from the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings while the lowest ranked captain had the advantage of picking their teammate first. Each captain could only pick one player as the third and fourth teammates would be chosen on a random basis.

The defending champion of the PIF Saudi Ladies International, Patty Tavatanakit, picked Cara Gainer. The two world-class golfers will be joined by Johanna Wrigley and Alice Hewson.

LPGA Tour sensation Charley Hull chose fellow star Maria Fassi to play alongside Chiara Noja and Jo-Eun Kim. Here's a full look at the teams for the 2025 PIF Ladies Saudi International (via LET):

Albane Valenzuela (C), Muni He, Kim Metraux, Aunchisa Utama

Chiara Tamburlini (C), Pauline Roussin-Boucharf, Nuria Iturrioz, Marianne Skarpnord

Stephanie Kyriacou (C), Olivia Cowan, Sara Kouskova, Liz Young

Chisato Iwai (C), Gemma ryburgh, Moa Folke, Luna Sobron Galmes

Ariya Jutanugarn (C), Manon De Roey, Gabriella Cowley, Trichat Cheenglab

Carlota Ciganda (C), Mimi Rhodes, Marta Matrin, Morgane Metraux

Esther Henseleit (C), Ines Laklalech, Momoka Kobori, Fatima Fernandez Cano

Akie Iwai (C), Annabel Dimmock, Kristen Rudgeley, Hira Naveed

Linn Grant (C), Annabell Fuller, Perrine Delacour, Brianna Navarrosa

Ina Yoon (C), Yu Liu, Marta Sanz Barrio

Jeeno Thitikul (C), Pornanong Phatlum, Laura Fuenfstueck, Lauren Walsh

Patty Tavatanakit (C), Cara Gainer, Johanna Wrigley, Alice Hewson

Charley Hull (C), Maria Fassi, Chiara Noja, Jo-Eun Kim

Ruoning Yin (C), Danielle Kang, Ashley Lau, Caroline Hedwall

Alexandra Fosterling (C), Emma Spitz, Maria Hernandez, Dorthea Forbrigd

Moriya Jutanugarn (C), April Angurasaranee, Aline Krauter, Alessandra Fanali

Nicole Broch Estrup (C), Casandra Alexander, Hannah Screen, Klara Davidson Spilkova

Somi Lee (C), Minsun Kim, Nastasia Nadaud, Amy Taylor

Aditi Ashok (C), Pranavi Urs, Ana Belac, Maha Haddioui

Helem Brien (C), Anne Van Dam, Yan Liu, Nicole Garcia

Wichanee Meechai (C), Jaravee Boonchant, Noora Komulainen, Tvesa Malik

Weiwei Zhang (C), Yuai Ji, Celine Herbin, Jae Hee Kim

Dong Eun Lee (C), Wei-Ling Hsu, Diksha Dagar, Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Peiyun Chien (C), Pei-Ying Tsai, Jung Min Hong, Rosie Davies

Arpichaya Yubol (C), Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, Shuying Li, Ana Pelaez Trivino

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (C), Emily Kristine Pedersen, Agathe Sauzon, Kristyna Napoleaova

Nataliya Guseva (C), Paula Reto, Ursula Wikstrom, Bronte Law

Georgia Hall (C), Shannon Tan, Pia Babnik, Chloe Williams

