"Pissed in Portrush" - Brandel Chamblee continues attack on 'British Error-Ways' for his missing bag

Brandel Chamblee continued to slam British Airways after he struggled to get his bag back. The American golf analyst traveled to Europe this week for the Major. On July 18, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing that his luggage did not arrive from London Heathrow to Dublin.He requested that the airline, British Airways, help him get his bags. In the last few days, Chamblee has continued to update fans about the situation, and in a recent post on Friday, he slammed the airline for the delay in delivering his bag and sarcastically compared it to Scottie Scheffler's amazing performance this week at Royal Portrush.. He wrote:&quot;Congratulations to British Error-Ways ( British_Airways) for holding onto my bag like Scottie Scheffler holds onto leads…. But unlike Scottie, your strokes gained approach numbers are abysmal. It’s been one full week and you are still holding my golf clubs hostage at the Dublin airport, despite me giving you (several times) an address for delivery in Dublin… I’m not even asking you to bring them to Portrush, just get them to the address in the emails… Sincerely, Pissed in Portrush&quot;In another post on X, he tagged analyst Johnson Wagner to &quot;solve the dilemma&quot;. He wrote:&quot;British Error-Ways ( @British_Airways) can you not clearly see my clubs are not where they are supposed to be … how many times do I need to give you the delivery address? I think they have the baggage yips… I’m sending @johnson_wagner in to solve this dilemma.&quot;In the past two weeks, golfers have been enjoying their time in Europe. The PGA Tour players competed at the Genesis Scottish Open last week and then the Open Championship this week.Golf analyst Eamon Lynch reacts hilariously to Brandel Chamblee's postGolf analyst Eamon Lynch reshared Brandel Chamblee's post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a hilarious reply. He wrote:&quot;I for one stand in solidarity with British Airways in this situation, if for no other reason than complaining about your missing luggage prevents you from posting some other gobsh*tery.&quot;Intriguingly, Brandel Chamblee replied to him, writing:&quot;Shouldn’t you be in bed grandpa&quot;Brandel Chamblee is pretty active on social media, particularly on X, where he has around 263.7K followers. Before venturing into broadcasting, Chamblee played golf as a professional and won one PGA Tour event.He had also competed in the majors in the past. He made his debut at the Open Championship in 1987 with a T65 finish and then played in 1996 but missed the cut. He last competed at the Major in 2001 and settled in T62 place.Meanwhile, this week at The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler took the lead in the game after two rounds.