"Plans were already laid out many years ago" - Scottie Scheffler praises God after Masters win

Following his second Masters win in three years, Scottie Scheffler credited God for all his success, stating that everything was written many years ago and he could do nothing to mess up those plans.

On Sunday, April 14, Scheffler fired a 4-under 68 in the final round to aggregate at 11-under and dominantly win the Masters, beating Ludvig Aberg by four strokes. This was his second win at Augusta National in two years, as he became the first player since Bubba Watson to do so.

The World No. 1 golfer is known to be quite religious and has always credited God for his success. The Augusta win was no different, as he expressed himself during the winner's press conference.

"I believe that today's plans were already laid out many years ago," Scheffler said. "And I could do nothing to mess up those plans. I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God's glory. That's pretty much it."

The 27-year-old golfer added that he tried to compete with the best of his abilities every time and hated losing.

"I feel like that's how I was designed," he continued. "I've been that way since I was a young kid. That's always been a part of me, and I don't think that should be going away anytime soon. I don't think there's anything wrong with that either."

How much money did Scottie Scheffler receive for winning the Masters 2024?

Scottie Scheffler bagged $3.6 million for winning the Masters 2024. This was his third win of the season. In his last four starts, he has three wins and a runner-up finish.

Here's the complete payout for the Masters 2024:

1. Scottie Scheffler (-11): $3,600,000

2. Ludvig Aberg (-7): $2,160,000

T3. Collin Morikawa (-4): $1,040,000

T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-4): $1,040,000

T3. Max Homa (-4): $1,040,000

T6. Cameron Smith (-2): $695,000

T6. Bryson DeChambeau (-2): $695,000

8. Xander Schauffele (-1): $620,000

T9. Will Zalatoris (E): $540,000

T9. Tyrrell Hatton (E): $540,000

T9. Cameron Young (E): $540,000

T12. Patrick Reed (1): $405,000

T12. Matthieu Pavon (1): $405,000

T12. Adam Schenk (1): $405,000

T12. Cameron Davis (1): $405,000

T16. Sepp Straka (2): $310,000

T16. Chris Kirk (2): $310,000

T16. Byeong Hun An (2): $310,000

T16. Nicolai Hojgaard (2): $310,000

T20. Taylor Moore (3): $250,000

T20. Lucas Glover (3): $250,000

T22. Keegan Bradley (4): $175,500

T22. Min Woo Lee (4): $175,500

T22. Harris English (4): $175,500

T22. Adam Scott (4): $175,500

T22. Joaquin Niemann (4): $175,500

T22. Rory McIlroy (4): $175,500

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick (4): $175,500

T22. Patrick Cantlay (4): $175,500