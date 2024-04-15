"Plans were already laid out many years ago" - Scottie Scheffler praises God after Masters win

Following his second Masters win in three years, Scottie Scheffler credited God for all his success, stating that everything was written many years ago and he could do nothing to mess up those plans.
On Sunday, April 14, Scheffler fired a 4-under 68 in the final round to aggregate at 11-under and dominantly win the Masters, beating Ludvig Aberg by four strokes. This was his second win at Augusta National in two years, as he became the first player since Bubba Watson to do so.
The World No. 1 golfer is known to be quite religious and has always credited God for his success. The Augusta win was no different, as he expressed himself during the winner's press conference.
"I believe that today's plans were already laid out many years ago," Scheffler said. "And I could do nothing to mess up those plans. I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God's glory. That's pretty much it."
The 27-year-old golfer added that he tried to compete with the best of his abilities every time and hated losing.
"I feel like that's how I was designed," he continued. "I've been that way since I was a young kid. That's always been a part of me, and I don't think that should be going away anytime soon. I don't think there's anything wrong with that either."
How much money did Scottie Scheffler receive for winning the Masters 2024?
Scottie Scheffler bagged $3.6 million for winning the Masters 2024. This was his third win of the season. In his last four starts, he has three wins and a runner-up finish.
Here's the complete payout for the Masters 2024:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (-11): $3,600,000
- 2. Ludvig Aberg (-7): $2,160,000
- T3. Collin Morikawa (-4): $1,040,000
- T3. Tommy Fleetwood (-4): $1,040,000
- T3. Max Homa (-4): $1,040,000
- T6. Cameron Smith (-2): $695,000
- T6. Bryson DeChambeau (-2): $695,000
- 8. Xander Schauffele (-1): $620,000
- T9. Will Zalatoris (E): $540,000
- T9. Tyrrell Hatton (E): $540,000
- T9. Cameron Young (E): $540,000
- T12. Patrick Reed (1): $405,000
- T12. Matthieu Pavon (1): $405,000
- T12. Adam Schenk (1): $405,000
- T12. Cameron Davis (1): $405,000
- T16. Sepp Straka (2): $310,000
- T16. Chris Kirk (2): $310,000
- T16. Byeong Hun An (2): $310,000
- T16. Nicolai Hojgaard (2): $310,000
- T20. Taylor Moore (3): $250,000
- T20. Lucas Glover (3): $250,000
- T22. Keegan Bradley (4): $175,500
- T22. Min Woo Lee (4): $175,500
- T22. Harris English (4): $175,500
- T22. Adam Scott (4): $175,500
- T22. Joaquin Niemann (4): $175,500
- T22. Rory McIlroy (4): $175,500
- T22. Matt Fitzpatrick (4): $175,500
- T22. Patrick Cantlay (4): $175,500