Play suspended for 2024 PGA Championship practice rounds due to dangerous weather

The 2024 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, May 16, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. With weather conditions playing an essential role in the event, the PGA Championship authorities decided to suspend the second practice round on Tuesday owing to bad weather.

The PGA Championship posted the update about the suspension of the practice round on their official X account:

"Update. Play has officially been SUSPENDED at 9:50 AM due to potentially dangerous weather approaching."

The players had been arriving at Valhalla and going about their normal business until the suspension occurred. Numerous press conferences associated with the PGA Championship are scheduled for Tuesday.

Among the players to attend the press conference on Tuesday are defending champion Brooks Koepka and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as other golfers including Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele.

According to the Accuweather website, showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday morning in Louisville, where Valhalla Golf Club is located. The relative humidity is 88% and skies are completely cloudy, with a 99% chance of rain.

The forecast also calls for six hours of precipitation with 37mm expected over Louisville. This situation will extend into the evening of this day.

Weather Forecast for the 2024 PGA Championship

The weather forecast for Thursday through Sunday calls for showers and thunderstorms at intervals throughout the weekend.

For Thursday, the first day of the event, a sunny day with some clouds, a 16% chance of rain, and 4 MPH winds are forecast. Light showers (2.5 mm) are forecast for the evening.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. The chance of showers is 88% and winds are expected to be 7 MPH. Temperatures will be above 75° F. Showers and thunderstorms will extend into the evening.

On Saturday, light showers are expected, with a 71% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will be 80° F and winds will be 7 MPH. Overnight skies will be clear.

Finally, the weather is expected to improve on Sunday, with only a 22% chance of rain. It will be sunny with some clouds, the temperature will be 80° F and winds will be 8 MPH.