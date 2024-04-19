Brian Harman finished the first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage tied for 52nd. The PGA Tour player was 4-under through 16 holes and tied for 7th place but ended with a bogey on 17 and a double-bogey on 18.

Harman told PGA Tour reporters in his post-round interview:

"I played good except the last two holes."

Brian Harman went through the interview very quickly and visibly frustrated, keeping his responses short.

The PGA Tour player was in contention through 16 holes tied for 7th and was four strokes behind leader J.T. Poston. Brian Harman's struggles began on the 17th hole when he missed the green with his tee shot. He played a chip out of the fairway and missed his putt for par.

Harman hit a decent tee shot on the 18th hole. Missing the green with his approach, he got on the green in 4 shots and missed a putt for bogey. He carded a double-bogey for the par-4 hole to finish his round.

Brian Harman's 2024 Masters - Recap

Brian Harman missed the cut at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National.

The 2023 Open Championship winner was even through 12 holes. Harman struggled with tee shots, landing his tee shots on the 13th and 16th holes into a water hazard, in the 15th fairway on hole 17, and the trees on hole 18.

Harman carded a 47 for the back-nine - the second-highest back-nine score in Masters history.

2024 RBC Heritage player standings post-Round 1

Here is the 2024 RBC Heritage leaderboard at the end of Round 1:

1 J.T. Poston -8

T2 Seamus Power -6

T2 Collin Morikawa -6

T4 Austin Eckroat -5

T4 Mackenzie Hughes -5

T4 Sahith Theegala -5

T4 Patrick Rodgers -5

T4 Sepp Straka -5

T4 Ludvig Åberg -5

T10 Cameron Young -4

T10 Russell Henley -4

T10 Stephan Jaeger -4

T10 Tom Hoge -4

T10 Patrick Cantlay -4

T10 Adam Hadwin -4

T10 Rory McIlroy -4

T17 Jason Day -3

T17 Byeong Hun An -3

T17 Si Woo Kim -3

T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T17 Chandler Phillips -3

T17 Will Zalatoris -3

T17 Thomas Detry -3

T17 Taylor Moore -3

T17 Sungjae Im -3

T26 Alejandro Tosti -2

T26 Matthieu Pavon -2

T26 Chris Kirk -2

T26 Lucas Glover -2

T26 Scottie Scheffler -2

T26 Justin Thomas -2

T26 Corey Conners -2

T26 Tom Kim -2

T26 Harris English -2

T26 Brendon Todd -2

T26 Denny McCarthy -2

T26 Brice Garnett -2

T38 Emiliano Grillo -1

T38 Tony Finau -1

T38 Sam Burns -1

T38 Kurt Kitayama -1

T38 Eric Cole -1

T38 Cam Davis -1

T38 Andrew Putnam -1

T38 Jordan Spieth -1

T38 Shane Lowry -1

T38 Rickie Fowler -1

T38 Justin Rose -1

T38 Brian Harman -1

T38 Matt Fitzpatrick -1

T51 Erik Barnes E

T51 Max Homa E

T51 Tommy Fleetwood E

T51 Akshay Bhatia E

T51 Nick Taylor E

T51 Webb Simpson E

T57 Erik van Rooyen +1

T57 Adam Svensson +1

T57 Wyndham Clark +1

T57 Grayson Murray +1

T57 Xander Schauffele +1

T62 Adam Schenk +2

T62 Kevin Kisner +2

T62 Peter Malnati +2

T62 Gary Woodland +2

66 Jake Knapp +3

T67 Lee Hodges +4

T67 Nick Dunlap +4

69 Keegan Bradley +5

