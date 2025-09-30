  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Justin Thomas
  • “Played to the whistle we did” - Justin Thomas pens heartfelt note after Ryder Cup heartbreak

“Played to the whistle we did” - Justin Thomas pens heartfelt note after Ryder Cup heartbreak

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:54 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas at the Ryder Cup (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas penned a heartfelt note following a heartbreaking home loss at the Ryder Cup 2025. He said he was grateful to be part of another edition and congratulated the European team for their performance.

Ad

On Sunday, September 28, Team US faced a 15–13 loss against the Europeans at Bethpage Black. This was the team’s first home defeat since 2012 and sixth overall loss in the last eight editions.

On Monday, September 29, Justin Thomas shared a few photographs on Instagram and wrote:

"Played to the whistle we did," he said. "Still in awe at what this team did yesterday and how much fun we had doing it. So grateful to be a part of another Ryder Cup. Hats off to the Ryder Cup Europe and how well they played all week, they earned it. Until next time @rydercupusa 🇺🇸"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

How did Justin Thomas perform at the Ryder Cup?

Justin Thomas had a mixed performance at the Ryder Cup, finishing the week with two points. On the first day at Bethpage, he lost the foursome match but won the fourball session. On Day 2, he faced defeat in the fourball session but played some incredible golf to win the Sunday Singles.

Only J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young had a better week than Thomas for Team USA at the Ryder Cup 2025. While Spaun also earned 2 points with a 2-1-0 scoreline, Schauffele and Young finished with 3 points.

Ad

For Team Europe, Tommy Fleetwood emerged as the best performer of the week. The English star bagged 4 points, and his only loss came in the Sunday singles match. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton also had a great week, winning 3.5 points each. However, Hatton and Shane Lowry were the only two players who went undefeated this week.

Here's a look at the complete record of each player at the Ryder Cup 2025:

Europe

Ad
  • Tommy Fleetwood: 4 (4-1-0)
  • Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5 (3-0-1)
  • Rory McIlroy: 3.5 (3-1-1)
  • Jon Rahm: 3 (3-2-0)
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5 (2-1-1)
  • Ludvig Åberg: 2 (2-2-0)
  • Shane Lowry: 2 (1-0-2)
  • Justin Rose: 2 (2-1-0)
  • Viktor Hovland: 1.5 (1-1-1)
  • Robert MacIntyre: 1.5 (1-1-1)
  • Sepp Straka: 1 (1-2-0)
  • Rasmus Højgaard: 0 (0-2-0)

United States

  • Xander Schauffele: 3 (3-1-0)
  • Cameron Young: 3 (3-1-0)
  • J. J. Spaun: 2 (2-1-0)
  • Justin Thomas: 2 (2-2-0)
  • Patrick Cantlay: 1.5 (1-3-1)
  • Bryson DeChambeau: 1.5 (1-3-1)
  • Sam Burns: 1 (0-1-2)
  • Ben Griffin: 1 (1-1-0)
  • Scottie Scheffler: 1 (1-4-0)
  • Harris English: 0.5 (0-2-1)
  • Russell Henley: 0.5 (0-2-1)
  • Collin Morikawa: 0.5 (0-2-1)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications