“Played to the whistle we did” - Justin Thomas pens heartfelt note after Ryder Cup heartbreak

Justin Thomas penned a heartfelt note following a heartbreaking home loss at the Ryder Cup 2025. He said he was grateful to be part of another edition and congratulated the European team for their performance.On Sunday, September 28, Team US faced a 15–13 loss against the Europeans at Bethpage Black. This was the team’s first home defeat since 2012 and sixth overall loss in the last eight editions.On Monday, September 29, Justin Thomas shared a few photographs on Instagram and wrote:&quot;Played to the whistle we did,&quot; he said. &quot;Still in awe at what this team did yesterday and how much fun we had doing it. So grateful to be a part of another Ryder Cup. Hats off to the Ryder Cup Europe and how well they played all week, they earned it. Until next time @rydercupusa 🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow did Justin Thomas perform at the Ryder Cup?Justin Thomas had a mixed performance at the Ryder Cup, finishing the week with two points. On the first day at Bethpage, he lost the foursome match but won the fourball session. On Day 2, he faced defeat in the fourball session but played some incredible golf to win the Sunday Singles.Only J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young had a better week than Thomas for Team USA at the Ryder Cup 2025. While Spaun also earned 2 points with a 2-1-0 scoreline, Schauffele and Young finished with 3 points.For Team Europe, Tommy Fleetwood emerged as the best performer of the week. The English star bagged 4 points, and his only loss came in the Sunday singles match. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton also had a great week, winning 3.5 points each. However, Hatton and Shane Lowry were the only two players who went undefeated this week.Here's a look at the complete record of each player at the Ryder Cup 2025:EuropeTommy Fleetwood: 4 (4-1-0)Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5 (3-0-1)Rory McIlroy: 3.5 (3-1-1)Jon Rahm: 3 (3-2-0)Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5 (2-1-1)Ludvig Åberg: 2 (2-2-0)Shane Lowry: 2 (1-0-2)Justin Rose: 2 (2-1-0)Viktor Hovland: 1.5 (1-1-1)Robert MacIntyre: 1.5 (1-1-1)Sepp Straka: 1 (1-2-0)Rasmus Højgaard: 0 (0-2-0)United StatesXander Schauffele: 3 (3-1-0)Cameron Young: 3 (3-1-0)J. J. Spaun: 2 (2-1-0)Justin Thomas: 2 (2-2-0)Patrick Cantlay: 1.5 (1-3-1)Bryson DeChambeau: 1.5 (1-3-1)Sam Burns: 1 (0-1-2)Ben Griffin: 1 (1-1-0)Scottie Scheffler: 1 (1-4-0)Harris English: 0.5 (0-2-1)Russell Henley: 0.5 (0-2-1)Collin Morikawa: 0.5 (0-2-1)