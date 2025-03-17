Players Championship 2025 Monday weather update: Could there be a rain delay for playoffs?

The final round of the Players Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass faced thunderstorms and strong winds on Sunday, March 16. To complete the final round by Sunday, officials had moved up tee times between 8:00 a.m. and 10:01 a.m. ET with players grouped in threesomes from both the 1st and 10th tees.

Despite the proactive measures, play was suspended at 1:15 p.m. ET due to lightning on Sunday. The play resumed after four hours at 5:15 p.m. ET, where all competitors completed their rounds. After 72 holes, Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun were tied for the first position with a score of 12-under.

Their playoffs will be held on Monday, March 17, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. As per Accuweather, the weather during the playoffs is predicted to be clear skies and breezy. However, the wind gusts would be strong up to 31-32 mph. The probability of precipitation will be 4% in the morning.

Here's the weather report for Monday morning at 2025's The Players Championship, as per Accuweather:

Morning

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Decreasing clouds and breezy

Wind: WNW 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31.1 mph)

Humidity: 50%

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Cloud Cover: 17%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

In the post-round press conference at the Players Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked what he did during the weather delay of four hours on Sunday. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I watched a Man United win for a change, so that was good. But apart from that, it was just hanging around the locker room and just waiting for the call to go back out there."

Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun said that the weather delay gave him an opportunity to reset and allowed him to eat and gather his thoughts. However, he also mentioned that the uncertainty of when play would resume heightened his anxiety.

J.J. Spaun says everyone expects Rory McIlroy to win in playoffs at the Players Championship 2025

A three-hole aggregate playoff will be held to determine the winner between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun at the Players Championship. The playoff encompasses holes 16 (par-5), 17 (par-3), and 18 (par-4) at TPC Sawgrass.

Talking about the playoff, Spaun said (via ASAP Sports):

"No, I didn't even know it was a three-hole playoff. I thought we were just going to go straight to 17 like tonight. Gary Young told me, he's like, No, you're coming back in the morning."

When asked if he thought the pressure would be on Rory McIlroy, he said:

"I would think so. I mean, everyone expects him to win. I don't think a lot of people expect me to win. I expect myself to win. That's all I care about."

If McIlroy and Spaun are tied after these three holes, the playoff will transition into sudden death, replaying holes 17, 18, and 16 in sequence until a winner emerges.

