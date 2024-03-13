Players Championship winning scores: Last 5 years' results explored

The 2024 Players Championship will be an exciting edition, as the tournament celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Being held at the historic TPC Sawgrass, the Players Championship will be a signature event on the PGA Tour circuit this year. The tournament will consist of 60 of the best players in the world and will boast a prize purse of $25 million.

Considered to be the unofficial 'fifth Major' on the PGA Tour, a victory at the Players Championship is considered a prestigious one. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion for the Players this year, and also the top favorite to win once again. He won with a score of 17 under 271 in 2023.

Cameron Smith won the tournament in 2022 with a final score of 13 under 275, while Justin Thomas took victory in the event in 2021 after shooting 14 under 274. The Players was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic which meant that 2019 champion Rory McIlroy could not defend his title for the next year, in which he scored 16 under 272. In 2018, Webb Simpson took the win at the Players with a final score of 18 under 270.

Full list of past champions at the Players Championship explored

Following is the full list of winners at the Players Championship so far:

2023: Scottie Scheffler

2022: Cameron Smith

2021: Justin Thomas

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Webb Simpson

2017: Kim Si-woo

2016: Jason Day

2015: Rickie Fowler

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Tiger Woods

2012: Matt Kuchar

2011: K. J. Choi

2010: Tim Clark

2009: Henrik Stenson

2008: Sergio García

2007: Phil Mickelson

2006: Stephen Ames

2005: Fred Funk

2004: Adam Scott

2003: Davis Love III

2002: Craig Perks

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Hal Sutton

1999: David Duval

1998: Justin Leonard

1997: Steve Elkington

1996: Fred Couples

1995: Lee Janzen

1994: Greg Norman

1993: Nick Price

1992: Davis Love III

1991: Steve Elkington

1990: Jodie Mudd

1989: Tom Kite

1988: Mark McCumber

1987: Sandy Lyle

1986: John Mahaffey

1985: Calvin Peete

1984: Fred Couples

1983: Hal Sutton

1982: Jerry Pate

1981: Raymond Floyd

1980: Lee Trevino

1979: Lanny Wadkins

1978: Jack Nicklaus

1977: Mark Hayes

1976: Jack Nicklaus

1975: Al Geiberger

1974: Jack Nicklaus

The event will take place at the Tournament Players Club Sawgrass, better known as TPC Sawgrass in Florida. The course, designed by Pete and Alice Dye, is known to be one of the toughest golf courses in the world.