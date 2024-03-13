Players Championship winning scores: Last 5 years' results explored

The 2024 Players Championship will be an exciting edition, as the tournament celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Being held at the historic TPC Sawgrass, the Players Championship will be a signature event on the PGA Tour circuit this year. The tournament will consist of 60 of the best players in the world and will boast a prize purse of $25 million.
Considered to be the unofficial 'fifth Major' on the PGA Tour, a victory at the Players Championship is considered a prestigious one. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion for the Players this year, and also the top favorite to win once again. He won with a score of 17 under 271 in 2023.
Cameron Smith won the tournament in 2022 with a final score of 13 under 275, while Justin Thomas took victory in the event in 2021 after shooting 14 under 274. The Players was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic which meant that 2019 champion Rory McIlroy could not defend his title for the next year, in which he scored 16 under 272. In 2018, Webb Simpson took the win at the Players with a final score of 18 under 270.
Full list of past champions at the Players Championship explored
Following is the full list of winners at the Players Championship so far:
- 2023: Scottie Scheffler
- 2022: Cameron Smith
- 2021: Justin Thomas
- 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Rory McIlroy
- 2018: Webb Simpson
- 2017: Kim Si-woo
- 2016: Jason Day
- 2015: Rickie Fowler
- 2014: Martin Kaymer
- 2013: Tiger Woods
- 2012: Matt Kuchar
- 2011: K. J. Choi
- 2010: Tim Clark
- 2009: Henrik Stenson
- 2008: Sergio García
- 2007: Phil Mickelson
- 2006: Stephen Ames
- 2005: Fred Funk
- 2004: Adam Scott
- 2003: Davis Love III
- 2002: Craig Perks
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000: Hal Sutton
- 1999: David Duval
- 1998: Justin Leonard
- 1997: Steve Elkington
- 1996: Fred Couples
- 1995: Lee Janzen
- 1994: Greg Norman
- 1993: Nick Price
- 1992: Davis Love III
- 1991: Steve Elkington
- 1990: Jodie Mudd
- 1989: Tom Kite
- 1988: Mark McCumber
- 1987: Sandy Lyle
- 1986: John Mahaffey
- 1985: Calvin Peete
- 1984: Fred Couples
- 1983: Hal Sutton
- 1982: Jerry Pate
- 1981: Raymond Floyd
- 1980: Lee Trevino
- 1979: Lanny Wadkins
- 1978: Jack Nicklaus
- 1977: Mark Hayes
- 1976: Jack Nicklaus
- 1975: Al Geiberger
- 1974: Jack Nicklaus
The event will take place at the Tournament Players Club Sawgrass, better known as TPC Sawgrass in Florida. The course, designed by Pete and Alice Dye, is known to be one of the toughest golf courses in the world.