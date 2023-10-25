“Please allow this man to walk again”: Tiger Woods’ potential return after increasing practice sessions according to reports excites golf fans

Tiger Woods has been seen increasing his practice rounds as the upcoming competitions are fast approaching. Since 2021, due to his car accident, Woods has not been very active on the golf courses, only playing his last event in the 2023 Masters where he had to withdraw his name.

However, ahead of the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship, fans can witness Mr. T on the golf scene again. He was spotted practicing one-handed chip shots just last month. Additionally, he has shared a short video of himself executing a full wedge shot at The Hay, Pebble Beach's short course.

Now, an X handle named Twlegion suggests reports of Tiger Woods' comeback:

"Hearing TW is increasing his practice activity as golf’s silly season approaches. Has progressed well beyond the wedge shots we saw a few weeks ago with potential starts coming at Hero, PNC and already committed to TGL."

The Hero World Challenge, the annual golf tournament hosted by Woods, is all set to take place on 30th November. 19 players' names are already up, leaving one spot for the host. It is expected that the 15-time Major Championship winner may play in the competition.

However, if by any chance, Woods does not compete at his hosted event, he is likely to compete in the 2023 PNC Championship later in December. He has competed in this competition for the past two years and is expected to return in 2023 with his son Charlie Woods.

It must be noted that Woods has also committed to the TGL first season which is set to begin on January 9, 2024. Given that these competitions are important for the 82-time PGA Tour winner, golf buffs can expect him to tee off in a handful of competitions very soon.

Golf fans felt exhilarated by Tiger Woods' possible comeback

Soon after the post went viral, golf buffs were excited and eager to witness Wood's comeback for the upcoming events. A fan requested to let the talented golfer walk again.

Another fan is hopeful to see him in the Masters and Pinehurst competition.

A few of the other comments read as:

Meanwhile, a fan was worried if Woods could walk a full round.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see whether Tiger Woods finally makes a comeback or not for these upcoming tournaments. Also, it would be worth watching how well the 47-year-old will perform in these events if he participates in it.