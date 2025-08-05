"Please don’t insult me" - Anthony Kim refuses to sharpie ‘MGA’ on $45 merch out of respect for Donald Trump

Anthony Kim shared a post showing his respect for U.S. President Donald Trump. The American golfer is known for his active presence on social media. On Sunday, he shared a screenshot of his popular MAKGA caps on his X account.The LIV golfer had launched a cap inspired by Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign. In the caption of the post, Kim shared the link for his fans to buy these caps and also extended his support to Trump. He wrote:&quot;4 all the people messaging me about the MAKGA hats u can find them on http://anthonykimofficial.com . U will have to sharpie the MGA on. @realDonaldTrump is ur president whether u like it or not. Pls don’t insult me it really hurts😭😂 #girldad&quot;Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_GolfLINK&quot;4 all the people messaging me about the MAKGA hats u can find them on http://anthonykimofficial.com . U will have to sharpie the MGA on. @realDonaldTrump is ur president whether u like it or not. Pls don’t insult me it really hurts😭😂 #girldad&quot;However, the link shared only included the 'AK' logos on the caps. Kim suggested the fans to &quot;sharpie the MGA on&quot;, likely out of respect for USA President Donald Trump, and his well-known 'Make America Great Again' slogan. People can shop for Anthony Kim's caps and other merchandise on his website. His name-printed caps are worth around $45. Kim has previously shared about his caps on his Instagram account while supporting Trump for his election.In a post on November 6, she posted a few pictures, including one of his daughter wearing the caps, with a caption:&quot;So happy 4 the people in the 🇺🇸 as our voices have been heard. No matter who U voted 4 I think we should respect OUR #president @realdonaldtrump 2 address all the people that said they don’t wanna live in this great country if #trump2024 won yall feel free 2 bounce✌️. Personally I’m so happy 4 my family, friends &amp; especially my daughters future🙏. #jdvance #tulsigabbard #rfkjr #elonmusk will help #maga 🇺🇸. I love America and all the opportunities &amp; freedom that will come to the people blessed 2 live here legally&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Kim often shares posts supporting Trump on his social media. On August 1, he showed his support for the USA trade deal with South Korea by resharing political commentator Gunther Eagleman’s post on his X account with a caption:&quot;USA 🇺🇸 🤝 South Korea 🇰🇷&quot;Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Anthony Kim has struggled with his game. He started the campaign at the Riyadh event with a T49 finish and then recorded T51 at the Adelaide event. He struggled to have a single finish in the top 20 this season.Anthony Kim pens heartfelt tribute as Ian Baker-Finch retires from broadcastingRenowned CBS golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch has retired from broadcasting with the completion of the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Anthony Kim, who currently plays on the LIV Golf, penned down a heartfelt message for Baker-Finch and praised him for his incredible journey.&quot;Ian baker finch saw that u retired from @CBSSports @GolfonCBS 2day. Congratulations on ur career in golf and an announcer u r a gentleman &amp; gr8 human being. Ramble shamlee is garbage at both,&quot; Kim wrote. Although Anthony Kim currently plays on the LIV Golf, he was part of the PGA Tour until 2010. He had won three tournaments on the circuit.Ian Baker-Finch also played golf as a professional and won 17 tournaments in his career before he moved into broadcasting. He won two PGA Tour events and reached number ten in the world ranking.