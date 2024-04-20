"Plus, a lefty" "LIV will never have that" - Fans react to 15-yo Miles Russell becoming the youngest player to make cut on Korn Ferry Tour

The 15-year-old amateur Miles Russell created history on Friday, April 19, as he became the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Russell fired 68 and 66 in the first two rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour's Lecom Suncoast Classic to aggregate at 8-under after 36 holes and make the cut, which was set at 5-under after two rounds. On the front nine, he fired two eagles before birdies in the tenth and 11th. His only bogey came on the par 3, 13th hole.

Before Russell, Gipper Finau held the record of being the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. He was 16 years and 20 days old at the 2006 Utah Championship.

Fans online celebrated Miles Russell's feat and showered praise on the young golfer. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Plus, a lefty!," wrote one fan.

"The talent pool heading towards towards PGAT is incredible," posted another fan. "LIV will never have that !!"

"This kid kind of looks like Spieth/John Cook," one user posted.

"THIS is why I love the PGA," one user commented. "Fight and scratch for status and when you get it you fight and scratch to keep it. I realize he is only 15 and at the beginning of his journey. It will feel so good when he gets status and keeps it over a number of years because of his performance."

"He seriously went 68-66 at the age of 15," one fan commented.

"Jesus, I hope my mom doesn’t know this kid’s mom," one fan wrote jokingly.

"I think the goal would be top-25," Miles Russell eyes top 25 finish after historic cut on the Korn Ferry Tour

After becoming the youngest to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event, Miles Russell is aiming for a great finish to the week.

During the post-round interview, he said that he didn't know he was the youngest to make the cut. However, he made it clear that he's here for more than just making a cut.

"I think the goal would be top-25," he said. "To get into next week would be really cool. I don't know. That's definitely the top goal and maybe something comes more of that, but we'll see."

The 15-year-old golfer is six strokes behind Brandon Crick, who fired a low 62 on Friday. Morgan Hoffmann was one stroke back after shooting 64, while first-day leader Mason Anderson slipped to third after shooting 68 in the second round.

Miles Russell will also compete on the PGA Tour later this year, as he has an exemption for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

