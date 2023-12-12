PNC Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The PNC Championship 2023 is set to take place from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 17, at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida. The event will feature several golf superstars like Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, and Justin Thomas, teaming up with their respective parents and sons.

The PNC Championship 2023 will start with a Pro-Am event taking place on the first day. Fans can enjoy the action on all three days via different media. Golf Channel and NBC will broadcast the tournament, while Peacock will provide the early coverage of the event and will also simulcast the coverage of NBC and Golf Channel throughout the event.

Here are the complete telecast and streaming schedule details for the 2023 PNC Championship:

Friday, 15 December

12-2:30 pm: PNC Championship Pro-Am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, 16 December

1-2:30 pm: Round 1 (Peacock)

2:30–6 pm: Round 1 (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, 17 December

11.30 am–12.30 pm: Round 2, (Peacock)

12.30–1.30 pm: Round 2 (Golf Channel/Peacock)

1.30–4.30 pm: Round 2 (NBC/Peacock)

Purse Size

The purse size of the PNC Championship is $1.085 million, and the winner will take $200,000 home. Vijay Singh and his son Qass are the defending champions at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Here are the payout details for the 2023 PNC Championship:

1. $200,000

2. $80,000

3. $57,250

4. $50,000

5. $49,000

6. $48,000

7. $47,000

8. $46,000

9. $45,000

10. $44,500

11. $44,000

12. $43,500

13. $43,000

14. $42,500

15. $42,000

16. $41,500

17. $41,000

18. $40,500

19. $40,250

20. $40,000

Venue

The PNC Championship 2023 will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The Greg Norman-designed golf course has been the home of the event since 2012. It is a 7066-yard, par-72 course. Here are the hole details for the Ritz Carlton Golf Club:

OUT: par 36, 3524 yards

1: par 4, 418 yards

2: par 4, 407 yards

3: par 5, 526 yards

4: par 3, 177 yards

5: par 5, 555 yards

6: par 4, 420 yards

7: par 4, 364 yards

8: par 3, 207 yards

9: par 4, 450 yards

IN: par 36, 3542 yards

10: par 4, 385 yards

11: par 4, 405 yards

12: par 3, 188 yards

13: par 4, 350 yards

14: par 5, 585 yards

15: par 4, 464 yards

16: par 4, 402 yards

17: par 3, 209 yards

18: par 5, 554 yards

Format

The PNC Championship 2023 will be a 36-hole event that will be played in a scramble format. In this format, both team members will hit the tee shot, and they will pick the best of the two, and both will next play from the picked spot. This will continue until the ball is holed.

Who is playing at the PNC Championship 2023?

Here's the complete field for the PNC Championship 2023:

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas (dad)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (dad)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington (son)

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen (son)

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)