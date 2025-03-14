Popular YouTube golfer gets candid 'Christian athlete' Scottie Scheffler's faith

Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat candidly talked about Scottie Scheffler's religious faith. The American World No. 1 is a devout Christian and often talks about his religious faith in his interviews.

Recently, Grant Horvat shared his opinion on Scottie Scheffler's faith while talking about how it helped him in his game. Scheffler has had a remarkable career in the last few years on the PGA Tour, winning two Majors and holding the World No. 1 position for a while now.

Speaking of Scheffler, Horvat said:

"I see Scottie, like, I feel like he's been such an amazing thing for Christianity and golf and Christian athletes. Watching him just glorify the Lord on the biggest stages at the Masters and everything is super inspiring because it's like, I feel like it's really, if anything, it's intimidated his competitors because his value's not in golf—it's in the Lord."

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler teed it up at this week's The Players Championship as the defending champion. However, the play was unfortunately suspended due to darkness on Thursday and will resume on Friday, March 14.

Notably, prior to the start of The Players Championship, on Wednesday, March 12, the PGA Tour hosted the second edition of the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass. In the tournament, ten popular golf content creators competed in the nine-hole event, where Grant Horvat emerged victorious.

What did Scottie Scheffler say about his religious faith?

Scottie Scheffler with the 2022 The Masters trophy (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler won his maiden Major at the Masters in 2022, and following his dominant victory, he was thankful to the Lord Jesus.

In one of his interviews back then, the American talked about his faith in the Lord while acknowledging that he plays golf to try "to glorify God."

Speaking of faith, Scheffler said (via CNN):

“The reason why I play golf is I’m trying to glorify God and all that He’s done in my life. So for me, my identity isn’t a golf score. All I’m trying to do is glorify God and that’s why I’m here … it’s not about a golf score.”

Interestingly, Scheffler even met his caddie Ted Scott in Bible study. Keeping his religious beliefs, Scottie Scheffler continues to maintain his dominance in the golf world.

Last season, he was sensational with his game, winning seven tournaments in a season, including his second Major at the Masters.

The 2025 season, which he started with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has also been pretty impressive for the 28-year-old. He settled in third at The Genesis Invitational, and this week at The Players Championship, Scottie started with a round of 3-under 69. He was tied for 20th place after the tournament's suspension on Thursday.

