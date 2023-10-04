Portmarnock resort unveils revamped championship course as Jameson Golf Links

The newly renovated championship golf course at Portmarnock Resort was just unveiled. The location is introduced to the public under the name Jameson Golf Links.

Irish architect Jeff Lynch redesigned it. He made a lot of improvements to the golf course that improved its appeal and playability for golfers. He concentrated his efforts on the Irish Sea-adjacent back-ten holes.

A dog-legged eighth hole was transformed into a straighter four-par hole by Lynch, who also improved the course's water collection, added new fairways, and worked to sustain the course's water supply.

The ninth hole, which was situated on high dunes close to the water and provided the players with picturesque views, underwent significant renovations. On the 12th hole, a high volcano green was added, and on the 17th hole, new greens were built.

The golf course was rebuilt and rebranded to incorporate natural and historical elements. It is important to note that the hotel and golf course were acquired by the Gagliardi family of Canada in 2019 and they appointed Lynch for the renovation of the venue.

The golf course is expected to open in the wake of 2024.

Portmarnock Golf Club

Portmarnock Golf Club is a golf link located near Dublin in Ireland. It is one of the top golf courses in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The golf course was also featured in the top 100 courses in the world.

Designed by William Pickman in 1894, Portmarnock is a private golf course. Its length is around 7,463 yards and has 27 holes. It was opened on Saint Stephan's Day in 1894 with only nine holes. The place was discovered by an insurance broker named W.C. Pickeman and his friend George Ross.

Over the years, it has served as the venue of important golf tournaments including the first Irish Open in 1927. It has hosted the tournament 13 times since 1975. Some other important tournaments held at Portmarnock include the British Amateur Championship in 1949 and 2019 the Canada Cup in 1960 and the Walker Cup in 1991.

Several top-ranked golfers has played at the venue over the years including Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington and many others.

Portmarnock Golf Course has been awarded numerous prestigious awards over the years. It was named the 27th-best golf course in the UK and Ireland by Golf Monthly in 2021/22, the 62nd-best golf course in the world by Golf Digest in 2022 and the 53rd-best golf course in the world by Golf Magazine in 2021.