Possible WWE and UFC parent company’s links to PGA Tour could scuttle the merger prospects with LIV Golf 

The expected merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can get derailed soon as WWE and UFC's parent company is also in the race for a collaborative effort. There were many rumours in the air surrounding the announcement of the merger between the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the historic PGA Tour.

However, it had its fair share of challenges and many PGA loyalists were against Saudi money getting funnelled into the league. The deal between the three tours (also involving DP World Tour) has not been finalized yet and there may be a new company to challenge LIV Golf.

One of the potential investors has been revealed and he recently handled a major merger himself. Ari Emmanuel created a parent company called the TKO Holding Group, which managed the merger between the UFC and WWE.

Following that, Emmanuel has shown an avid interest in golf and wants to turn it into a successful business merger. He said (via Sportsnaut):

“They created a profit investment opportunity for the PGA. We put in a bid, I think, a week ago, Friday. We are in, in TKO, the sports business. I’m an avid golfer. It’s one of the great sports. I love it. I think we can add to it what we’ve added to all of our sports based on the flywheel.”

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf merger decision will have to be finalized by December

The rumours of a possible merger have been making rounds on social media for a long time now. While many golfers have given their insight on a potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the ultimate decision will have to be taken before December.

It is believed that December is the deadline to finalize the agreement between the major tour circuits around the world. With TKO in the picture, things are getting increasingly complicated and there's a need for a clear resolution to the entire situation.

With constant scrutiny of the Saudi-backed golf circuit and the involvement of TKO Holdings, things can drastically change for the sport of golf.