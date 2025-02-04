President Donald Trump asks for the 'best golfer' on NHL team

U.S. President Donald Trump is known to be an avid lover of golf. Not only has Trump been spotted playing on various occasions, but he also owns various golf courses worldwide. Presently, Trump owns 18 golf courses across the globe, which speaks highly about his love for the sport.

Recently, the U.S. President was involved in a situation that again displayed his love for golf. First-time Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers visited President Trump at the White House. During a conversation with the team, Trump was seen asking them the following question:

“Who is the best golfer in the group?!”

You can check the video in question involving President Donald Trump and the Florida Panthers team below:

This is just one of the many instances where President Trump has spoken about golf and shown his love for the sport. Trump has also competed in various golf tournaments, and he famously challenged former U.S. President Joe Biden to a game of golf when they were campaigning last year.

Other than this, he also appeared on Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube channel and attempted to Break 50 with the 2024 U.S. Open Champion. It's worth noting that this video featuring Trump and DeChambeau is the most-watched video on the latter's channel, with 13 million views and 432k likes.

U.S. President Donald Trump's granddaughter embraces his love for golf

Donald Trump is not the only Trump in his family who loves the sport of golf. His love for the game has been embraced by his granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump. Kai, 17, first came into the limelight after she appeared during the U.S. President's election campaign last year and spoke a few words about her grandfather.

However, since then, Kai has been in the news for things related to golf. First, a video of Kai's swing went viral on social media, and she received great comments on the post. Later, she made a big revelation when she announced her commitment to the University of Miami to play college golf.

In an Instagram post, Kai Trump detailed her commitment and wrote:

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."

She also added:

"I would also like to thank my Mormor (grandmother) for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be."

Further in the post, Kai Trump thanked her friends and coaches. While Kai has been taking big strides in the world of golf on her own accord, she has also been spotted enjoying a game of golf with her grandfather and U.S. President Donald Trump.

