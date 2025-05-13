President Donald Trump compares Qatari luxury jet situation to Sam Snead having a putt conceded amid criticism

US President Donald Trump compared accepting the luxury Qatari jet plane to legendary golfer Sam Snead having a putt conceded. The US President received criticism for accepting the lavish plane, which he later defended in a press conference on Monday.

The US President has reportedly been gifted a $400 million luxury jet from the Royal Qatari family, which he will be using temporarily. While addressing the press on Monday, he compared the gift with a saying by golf great Sam Snead. An ABC reporter asked him:

"What do you say to people who say that you got a luxury jet as a personal gift to you? Why not leave it behind?"

In response, Trump said:

"You should be embarrassed asking that question. They’re giving us a free jet. I could say no, no, no. Don’t give us [the jet], I want to pay you $1 billion or $400 million or whatever it is. Or I could say thank you very much."

"There was an old golfer named Sam Snead … and he had a motto. When they give you a putt, you pick it up, you walk to the next hole and you say, ‘Thank you very much.’ A lot of people are stupid, they say, ‘No, no, I insist on putting it.’ And then they putt it, and they miss it, and their partner gets angry at them," he added.

Donald Trump is widely known for his love for the game of golf. Even during the presidential election, he challenged Joe Biden to a golf game and even criticized the former US president's golfing skills. He also owns several of the golf courses around the world and is known for hosting professional tournaments.

All about golfer Sam Snead

Donald Trump compared his accepting the gift to American professional golfer Sam Snead. The American golfer started playing as a professional in 1934 and had played on the PGA Tour and also on the Champions Tour.

He had won 82 PGA Tour events and had over 140 professional victories in his career, and seven Major titles. Sam Snead won the Masters three times in his career, including in 1949, 1952, and 1954, and then the PGA Championship in 1942, 1949, and 1951.

In 1946, he even won the Open Championship, while his best at the US Open is a second place, which he recorded four times in his career in 1937, 1947, 1949, and 1953.

For his successful career, Snead was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974. He was the 1949 PGA Golfer of the Year and won the Vardon Trophy in 1938, 1949, 1950, and 1955, and was the winner of the PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998.

