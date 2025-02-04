President Donald Trump reacts to Tiger Woods' mother's passing away

US President Donald Trump has extended his condolences to Tiger Woods and his family following the demise of Woods' mother, Kultida Woods on Tuesday (Feb. 4). The ace golfer had announced the tragic news on his social media.

Trump shared a picture of Tiger Woods and his parents, Kultida and Earl, to send his condolences to the golfer. He wrote:

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods' wonderful mother, Kultida, passed away -- She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Woods' father, Earl, passed away in May 2006.

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible" - Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and his mother, Kultida Woods (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods shared a personal statement to announce the passing of his mother. Kultida Woods was her son's biggest cheerleader. She would often attend her son's tournaments and was present at the golfer's first match on his and Rory McIlroy's TGL.

Sharing a picture of his mother, Woods wrote:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

He added:

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Expand Tweet

The reason of her demise is yet unannounced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback