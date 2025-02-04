  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods
  • President Donald Trump reacts to Tiger Woods' mother's passing away

President Donald Trump reacts to Tiger Woods' mother's passing away

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 04, 2025 18:18 GMT
News: White House-Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods - Source: Imagn
President Donald Trump, Tiger Woods and family (Source: Imagn)

US President Donald Trump has extended his condolences to Tiger Woods and his family following the demise of Woods' mother, Kultida Woods on Tuesday (Feb. 4). The ace golfer had announced the tragic news on his social media.

Trump shared a picture of Tiger Woods and his parents, Kultida and Earl, to send his condolences to the golfer. He wrote:

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods' wonderful mother, Kultida, passed away -- She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"
also-read-trending Trending

Woods' father, Earl, passed away in May 2006.

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible" - Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and his mother, Kultida Woods (Source: Getty)
Tiger Woods and his mother, Kultida Woods (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods shared a personal statement to announce the passing of his mother. Kultida Woods was her son's biggest cheerleader. She would often attend her son's tournaments and was present at the golfer's first match on his and Rory McIlroy's TGL.

Sharing a picture of his mother, Woods wrote:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

He added:

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

The reason of her demise is yet unannounced.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी