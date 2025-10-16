  • home icon
  • President Donald Trump reveals his favourite snack while playing a round of golf with his granddaughter

President Donald Trump reveals his favourite snack while playing a round of golf with his granddaughter

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:00 GMT
President Donald Trump disclosed his favorite snack while playing a round of golf with his granddaughter, Kai Trump. The 79-year-old has been known to be an avid golfer, who shares an interest in the sport by participating in recreational golf every now and then.

Recently, he played a round of golf with his granddaughter, and while driving the golf cart, Kai asked her grandfather about his favorite snack. In the video posted on Instagram, Donald Trump answered the question and said,

“I love it on a golf course. Hot dogs!”
Kai also asked Donald Trump whether there was a dream he was still chasing. In response, Trump answered:

“You become president, that's a dream. Now, that you're a president, your dream is to become a great president.”
Apart from playing golf, the Donald Trump has taken part in constructing golf courses since 1999 and owns more than 17 golf courses.

Exploring Donald Trump’s golf courses

First golf course developed by Donald Trump's organization was the Trump National Golf Club, which was owned by the Trump Organization in 1999. It was a 27-hole golf course designed by Jim Fazio.

Following that, he owned several other golf courses, and they had been the venue for golf tournaments. Like, the 2025 LIV Golf Miami took place at the Trump National Doral. In 2026, the Trump International Golf Links will stage the Irish Open.

Thus, here's the full list of golf courses owned and will be owned by the Trump Organisation:

  • Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles at the Rancho Palos Verdes, California, US: Trump Organisation owns and manages; designed by Pete Dye and Donald Trump
  • Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach, Florida, United States: The Trump Organisation owns and manages; designed by Jim Fazio
  • Trump National Doral Golf Club at the Doral, Florida, USA: Owned and managed by the Trump Organisation
  • Trump National Golf Club at Jupiter, Florida, United States: Owned and managed by the Trump Organisation; designed by Jack Nicklaus
  • Trump National Golf Club Bedminster at Bedminster, New Jersey, United States: Owned and managed by Trump Organisation; designed by Tom Fazio
  • Trump National Golf Club at Colts Neck Township, New Jersey, United States: The Trump Organisation owns and manages; designed by Jerry Pate
  • Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia at the Pine Hill, New Jersey, United States: Owned and managed by Trump Organisation; designed by Tom Fazio
  • Trump Links at Ferry Point at the Throggs Neck, Bronx, New York, United States: Trump Organisation developed and previously managed; designed by Jack Nicklaus
  • Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley at the Hopewell Junction, New York, United States: Owned and managed by Trump Organisation; designed by Eric Bergstol
  • Trump National Golf Club Westchester at the Briarcliff Manor, New York, United States: Owned and managed by the Trump Organisation; designed by Jim Fazio
  • Trump National Golf Club Charlotte at the Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Owned and managed by Trump Organisation; designed by Greg Norman
  • Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC, at the Sterling, Virginia, United States: Owned and managed by Trump Organisation; designed by Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills
  • Trump International Resort and Golf Club in Bali, Indonesia: The Trump Organisation will own and manage; designed by Phil Mickelson
  • Trump International Resort and Golf Club in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia: The Trump Organisation will own and manage; designed by Ernie Els
  • Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Munster, Ireland: Owned and managed by Trump Organisation; designed by Greg Norman
  • Trump International Golf Club in Rio Grande: Trump Organisation manages; designed by Tom Kite
  • Trump International Golf Links Scotland: Trump Organisation owns and manages; designed by Martin Hawtree
  • Trump Turnberry Scotland: Owned and managed by the Trump Organisation; designed by Willie Fernie and Martin Every
  • Trump International Golf Club Dubai: Trump Organisation manages; designed by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner
  • Trump World Golf Club Dubai: Trump Organisation will own and manage; designed by Tiger Woods
Suchita Chakraborty

