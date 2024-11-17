President elect Donald Trump spotted sitting next to Saudi PIF Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan at UFC

President-elect Donald Trump was spotted sitting beside Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Tesla founder Elon Musk at a UFC match on Saturday, November 16. Trump recently won the Presidential election, and just weeks later, he joined the renowned businessmen to watch a UFC match held in New York.

The American President has expressed his love for golf and also owns several golf courses around the world. Meanwhile, PIF is the backbone of LIV Golf, a newly formed golf series. Trump is seemingly on good terms with the Saudi circuit as his golf courses have hosted LIV Golf events over the years.

On Sunday, November 17, Nuclr Golf shared a picture on their X (formerly Twitter) account of Donald Trump sitting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Elon Musk. In the picture, the President-elect was seemingly in a discussion with the PIF Governor, while Musk focused on watching the match.

LIV Golf completed its third season in September, and the next edition will take place in 2025.

Donald Trump praises LIV golfer during Presidential Election victory celebration

When Donald Trump won the Presidential election earlier this month, he celebrated it with Bryson DeChambeau. While giving a speech at the Palm Beach Convention Center earlier this month, the President-elect praised the American golfer and called him on stage to celebrate the win.

He said (via The Palm Beach Post):

"We have up here today the U.S. Open champion. He's a fantastic golfer. Slightly longer than me. Hits the ball a little bit longer than me. Just a little bit," Trump said.

Earlier this year, during his election campaign, Donald Trump collaborated with Saudi Circuit golfer Bryson DeChambeau for an exclusive YouTube video where they played a Break 50 challenge to praise the fund for a charity cause. The collaboration received widespread appreciation and has garnered over 13 million views on the platform so far.

Following their collaboration, DeChambeau opened up about Donald Trump's game in an interview with Golf.com. He said (via The Palm Beach Post):

"Man, his iron play was great," DeChambeau said. "I can't tell you the number of times he stuffed it on the green within 30 feet in regulation. His driver swing is the most repeatable thing I have ever seen. I wish mine was that repeatable. Really, I do."

Check out Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau's Break-50 challenge below:

Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up to compete in a made-for-TV event next month featuring LIV Golfers and the PGA Tour, amid ongoing talks about their merger. The 2024 US Open winner will team up with Brooks Koepka and play against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler on December 17 in Las Vegas.

