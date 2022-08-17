Presidents Cup 2022 dates, schedule, venue and more revealed

The Presidents Cup is returning for its 14th edition. The golf competition, which was originally scheduled to take place in the fall of 2021, will finally commence next month. The Presidents Cup 2022 will be held from September 22 – 25.

Like its previous editions, the Presidents Cup 2022 will see the best golfers in the world compete against each other. The international team competition will witness the top 12 players from the United States take on the top 12 golfers from the rest of the world, excluding Europe.

The fiery competition will be held for four days at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. President Joe Biden has been assigned a special role as the Honorary Chairman of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup 2022 venue

The Quail Hollow Club will host this year’s Presidents Cup. The country club and golf course is situated in the southeastern United States, in the Quail Hollow neighborhood of Charlotte. The Quail Hollow Club is a private member club, which was founded in 1959.

The club has hosted the Kemper Open on the PGA Tour from 1969 to 1979, the Senior Tour's PaineWebber Invitational from 1983 to 1989, and the Wachovia Championship on the PGA Tour in 2003.

The course also hosted the 2017 PGA Championship and is scheduled to host the PGA Championship for the second time in 2025.

Presidents Cup 2022 schedule

According to the President’s Cup website, the golf course will first open to the public on Tuesday, September 20. The club will host several events before the main competition kicks off on Thursday, September 22.

Thursday, September 22

• Course open to all ticket holders at 9:00 am

Friday, September 23

• Course open to all ticket holders at 10:00 am

Saturday, September 24

• Course open to all ticket holders at 6:30 am

Sunday, September 25

• Course open to all ticket holders at 9:00 am

It is pertinent to note that the times mentioned are tentative and subject to change.

Teams for the Presidents Cup 2022

The US side has finalized its leadership positions ahead of the competition. Davis Love III was earlier announced as the captain of the US team for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Following this, Davis Love III revealed that 2021 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and Quail Hollow Club member Webb Simpson will join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as assistant captains.

However, it's pertinent to note that the team will not feature a legendary name in Tiger Woods. Having led Team USA to President’s Cup victory in the 2019 Presidents Cup, the 46-year-old may not be present at this year's event. Woods helped the US team to a 16–14 win in that year's competition.

Meanwhile, the International team for the Presidents Cup 2022 has always seen upgrades. It was announced earlier that South Africa’s Trevor Immelman would captain the side.

Following this, the top eight players from the Presidents Cup International Team points list and four selections made by the captain were taken to populate the rest of the team.

It is pertinent to note that the US Team has won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cups so far. The 1998 edition of the competition held in Melbourne was the only time the international team emerged victorious. Interestingly, the 2003 edition ended in a historic 17-17 tie.

