"Pretty good first week at work" – Lottie Woad makes feelings clear after winning the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

On Sunday, July 27, Lottie Woad claimed the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in her very first start as a professional. She finished at 21-under to post a three-shot win over Hyo Joo Kim.Woad entered the final day of action at Dundonald Links with a 54-hole, three-shot lead. She began with two birdies in the first three holes and then closed with three birdies against one bogey on the back nine to shoot 68 and claim her first title on the LPGA Tour.Following her win, Woad shared her feelings on Instagram.&quot;I guess that’s a pretty good first week at work,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Really happy to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Thank you to everyone for an amazing week! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, while speaking to the media, the 21-year-old English star stated that it was hard to win on a maiden start, calling it special.&quot;Everyone was chasing me today, and managed to maintain the lead and played really nicely down the stretch and hit a lot of good shots, which is nice,&quot; she said.Woad will now compete at the AIG Women's Open, which begins on Thursday, July 31, at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.How much did Lottie Woad win at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025?The purse for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 was $2 million, with Lottie Woad earning $300,000 for her victory.Here's a look at the payout for the AIG Women's Open 2025 (top 28 and ties):1. Lottie Woad – $300,0002. Hyo Joo Kim – $167,294T3. Julia López Ramirez – $97,588T3. Sei Young Kim – $97,5885. Nelly Korda – $66,9186. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – $57,6247. Paula Reto – $52,047T8. Mi Hyang Lee – $45,541T8. Ariya Jutanugarn – $45,541T10. Lauren Coughlin – $39,035T10. Alice Hewson – $39,035T10. Lindy Duncan – $39,035T10. Miyu Yamashita – $39,035T10. Hye-Jin Choi – $39,03515. Mary Liu – $33,459T16. Akie Iwai – $30,671T16. Esther Henseleit – $30,671T16. Soo Bin Joo – $30,671T16. Ingrid Lindblad – $30,671T16. Leona Maguire – $30,671T21. Charley Hull – $24,430T21. Minjee Lee – $24,430T21. Benedetta Moresco – $24,430T21. A Lim Kim – $24,430T21. In Gee Chun – $24,430T21. Karis Davidson – $24,430T21. Cassie Porter – $24,430T28. Jenny Shin – $17,584T28. Georgia Hall – $17,584T28. Minami Katsu – $17,584T28. Miranda Wang – $17,584T28. Sarah Schmelzel – $17,584