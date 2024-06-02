Principal Charity Classic payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The Principal Charity Classic holds a $2 million prize purse, so there is plenty of money at stake. The PGA Tour Champions doesn't have as much money usually as the PGA Tour has to offer, but this tournament does rival that of a standard PGA Tour event in prize money. Here's what everyone can make when the tournament concludes.
Prize payouts for Principal Charity Classic
The winner of the Principal Charity Classic will take home an excellent prize of $300,000. Presently, Rod Pampling and David Duval are tied for the lead through six holes. One of them or another golfer will emerge victorious and earn that much.
The rest of the placements might not make $300,000, but they will come away with a lot of money as well. Here are the payouts for the remaining placements:
- 2nd $176,000
- 3rd $144,000
- 4th $120,000
- 5th $96,000
- 6th $80,000
- 7th $72,000
- 8th $64,000
- 9th $56,000
- 10th $52,000
- 11th $48,000
- 12th $44,000
- 13th $40,000
- 14th $38,000
- 15th $36,000
- 16th $34,000
- 17th $32,000
- 18th $30,000
- 19th$ 28,200
- 20th $26,400
- 21st $24,800
- 22nd $23,200
- 23rd $22,000
- 24th $21,000
- 25th $20,000
- 26th $19,000
- 27th $18,200
- 28th $17,400
- 29th $16,600
- 30th $15,800
- 31st $15,000
- 32nd $14,400
- 33rd $13,800
- 34th $13,200
- 35th $12,600
- 36th $12,000
- 37th $11,400
- 38th $11,000
- 39th $10,600
- 40th $10,200
- 41st $9,800
- 42nd $9,400
- 43rd $9,000
- 44th $8,600
- 45th $8,200
- 46th $7,800
- 47th $7,400
- 48th $7,000
- 49th $6,600
- 50th $6,200
- 51st $5,800
- 52nd $5,400
- 53rd $5,000
- 54th $4,800
- 55th $4,600
- 56th $4,400
- 57th $4,200
- 58th $4,000
- 59th $3,800
- 60th $3,600
- 61st $3,400
- 62nd $3,200
- 63rd $3,000
- 64th $2,800
- 65th $2,600
- 66th $2,400
- 67th $2,200
- 68th $2,000
- 69th $1,880
- 70th $1,760
- 71st $1,640
- 72nd $1,520
- 73rd $1,400
- 74th $1,320
- 75th $1,240
- 76th $1,160
- 77th $1,080
- 78th $1,000
The three-day tournament format ensures that there are no cuts, so every single golfer will make money. The lowest payment is $1,000, so there's still some good money to be made for even a weekend of lackluster golf. This tournament has been on the Senior Tour since 2000 and the prize purse has risen since then.