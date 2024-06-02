Principal Charity Classic payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The Principal Charity Classic holds a $2 million prize purse, so there is plenty of money at stake. The PGA Tour Champions doesn't have as much money usually as the PGA Tour has to offer, but this tournament does rival that of a standard PGA Tour event in prize money. Here's what everyone can make when the tournament concludes.

Prize payouts for Principal Charity Classic

The winner of the Principal Charity Classic will take home an excellent prize of $300,000. Presently, Rod Pampling and David Duval are tied for the lead through six holes. One of them or another golfer will emerge victorious and earn that much.

Rod Pampling is leading the Principal Charity Classic

The rest of the placements might not make $300,000, but they will come away with a lot of money as well. Here are the payouts for the remaining placements:

2nd $176,000

3rd $144,000

4th $120,000

5th $96,000

6th $80,000

7th $72,000

8th $64,000

9th $56,000

10th $52,000

11th $48,000

12th $44,000

13th $40,000

14th $38,000

15th $36,000

16th $34,000

17th $32,000

18th $30,000

19th$ 28,200

20th $26,400

21st $24,800

22nd $23,200

23rd $22,000

24th $21,000

25th $20,000

26th $19,000

27th $18,200

28th $17,400

29th $16,600

30th $15,800

31st $15,000

32nd $14,400

33rd $13,800

34th $13,200

35th $12,600

36th $12,000

37th $11,400

38th $11,000

39th $10,600

40th $10,200

41st $9,800

42nd $9,400

43rd $9,000

44th $8,600

45th $8,200

46th $7,800

47th $7,400

48th $7,000

49th $6,600

50th $6,200

51st $5,800

52nd $5,400

53rd $5,000

54th $4,800

55th $4,600

56th $4,400

57th $4,200

58th $4,000

59th $3,800

60th $3,600

61st $3,400

62nd $3,200

63rd $3,000

64th $2,800

65th $2,600

66th $2,400

67th $2,200

68th $2,000

69th $1,880

70th $1,760

71st $1,640

72nd $1,520

73rd $1,400

74th $1,320

75th $1,240

76th $1,160

77th $1,080

78th $1,000

The three-day tournament format ensures that there are no cuts, so every single golfer will make money. The lowest payment is $1,000, so there's still some good money to be made for even a weekend of lackluster golf. This tournament has been on the Senior Tour since 2000 and the prize purse has risen since then.