Angel Cabrera, a former Major winner, spent 30 months in jail in Brazil and Argentina and last played on the Champions Tour three years ago, but is aiming for a comeback. The former golfer is 54 and hasn't been playing for some time, but he's ready to return now that he is out on parole.

The trip to prison probably affected his golf game. He couldn't practice or play against the best, so his skills likely deteriorated a bit. Despite that, he's been swinging well since his release and wants to return. He even credited jail after being let out.

Cabrera said that going to jail has been good for him to rehabilitate, and now he's focused on returning to the PGA Tour:

“Many say prison is bad, but it’s not the case, prison has done me good."

Charlie Epps, a friend of Cabrera's, said via Yahoo! Sports that the former golfer would like to make a comeback:

“He wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through. He’s got to go through the mechanics of getting his Visa back and then approach the PGA Tour and I think it’s going to end up being good.”

Epps believes that Cabrera has demonstrated that his talent is still there. They played five rounds of golf at Córdoba Golf Club, where they grew up playing, and he was evidently always under par. His friend admitted that Cabrera is trying to turn his life around and eventually get back to the United States.

Epps continued:

"He knows what he needs to do and he said he’s ready for a second chance. He prays to God he doesn’t take another drink. And he’s so headstrong. When he puts his mind to doing something, he’ll do it just like that. The day he won the Masters he was walking from the 10th green after making a bogey and going three behind. I asked him, ‘What were you thinking about?’ He said, ‘I told myself I just have to make three birdies because 12 under is going to be a good score.’ ”

Epps believes his friend is more than capable of playing. He believes he could still win the US Senior Open and would love to see the former star return to form and win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

PGA Tour aware of Angel Cabrera's release

There are a lot of hoops to jump through if Angel Cabrera wants to return to professional golf. He missed what could have been some good years, and there's no return ever guaranteed. That's the case with the former Masters winner.

Angel Cabrera is out of prison and ready for a return

While he is hopeful for a comeback, the PGA Tour currently does not have any change in his status right now. They said in a statement on his release:

“The Tour is aware that Angel Cabrera has been released on parole. While we do not have any update on his status as a PGA Tour member at this time, the Tour may consider new and relevant information to determine if any change to his status is appropriate in the future.”

Whether or not Angel Cabrera will be able to return to the sport remains to be seen.