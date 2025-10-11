Private jet crashes onto 17th Hole at Seneca Golf Course after sliding off runway

A private jet hit the Seneca Golf Course after sliding from the runway. A tragic incident was reported in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week. On Friday, a business jet, Cessna 525B, landed on runway 33; however, it slid and crashed through the fence and stopped on the 17th hole of Seneca Golf Course. There were four people in the jet, and all of them escaped injury.A news report about the same was shared by Nuclr Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;A Cessna business jet slid off the runway at Bowman Field airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 7, coming to rest on the 17th hole at Seneca Golf Course. The jet broke through a fence before stopping about 370 feet from the runway. All 4 people on board escaped injury.&quot;NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLFLINK🚨⛳️🛩️ #CRASH — A Cessna business jet slid off the runway at Bowman Field airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 7, coming to rest on the 17th hole at Seneca Golf Course. The jet broke through a fence before stopping about 370 feet from the runway. All 4 people on board escaped injury.(Via: kpw302/reddit)!As reported by Golfweek, a wheel of the plane was spotted on the field after the incident. Seneca Country Club is a golf course in Cuyahoga County. It is a 36-hole golf course that extends around 350 acres. It was started in August 1940.Light aircraft makes emergency landing on Mona Vale Golf CourseThis is not the first time a plane crash incident has been observed on a golf course. In 2025, earlier in August, Turbine Traveller shared a video of a plane crash at Mona Vale Golf Course in Sydney, Australia. Reportedly, a Piper Cherokee light plane needed an emergency landing and crashed in the northern part of Sydney. There were reportedly two people on the plane; however, they managed to escape the incident. Sharing the news, Turbine Traveller wrote:&quot;Two people miraculously escaped after a Piper Cherokee light plane made an emergency landing crashing onto Mona Vale Golf Course in Sydney’s north.&quot;A golf club member, Callum Nicholls, was at the venue practicing his game with his girlfriend, who was a doctor. He shared the details about the incident and said (via Manly Observer):&quot;The plane came in really low over the top of our heads, and there was no propeller movement. It didn’t even sound like an engine was on. He banked around the corner here to obviously try and come down the 15th, but lost altitude coming down, skidded across and just ended up there.“We were sort of first on the scene. My girlfriend’s a doctor, and gave them medical attention. They were both okay. One had slight lacerations to the side of his face. We were a bit shocked, but we were kind of stoked we couldn’t finish our round because we weren’t playing great.”As per the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, people involved in the incident at Mona Vale Golf Course were a flight instructor and a student, and it happened because of engine trouble.