Pro golfers reveal why Viktor Hovland is not a force unlike Scottie Scheffler: "If he had just been content"

Viktor Hovland has not been confident, and he's even publicly said his game is not in great shape even after a win. He's been changing out coaches and searching for the right swing mechanics for a long time.

It had been 18 months since he last won at the 2023 Tour Championship, but the drought ended on Sunday at the Valspar Championship. PGA Tour pros Brendon De Jonge and Johnson Wagner discussed how good Hovland can be if he can still win with so much "self-doubt."

Wagner said:

"That's how he was at Oklahoma State. I don't know if he was this much of a perfectionist, but yes he was that good. When he came out... Viktor had this steady progression. He wins in Puerto Rico and then he keeps winning and winning."

The golfer continued:

"I think it's the hunt for perfection that's slowed him down. I think if he had just been content with who he was as a player, get better around the greens, then he would be a force right now."

He added that Scottie Scheffler isn't hunting for perfection like Hovland seems to have done. The world number one makes sure things are right, but he's not aggressively seeking out the perfect swing that Hovland may have possibly been looking for.

Hovland has had a tremendous career so far, but the golfers wondered aloud if he might not have more success if he just went out and played golf like Scheffler does.

Justin Thomas reacted to Viktor Hovland comeback

Viktor Hovland came back and won the Valspar Championship over Justin Thomas, a player who is also experiencing a losing streak. Thomas faded at the end and allowed Hovland to steal a win.

Viktor Hovland won the Valspar Championship (Image via Imagn)

Despite that, Thomas is attempting to look at the bright side, per Golf.com:

“I take a lot of good, way, way more than bad. It sucks not winning when you’re that close and have a great chance, but I just hopefully put myself in the same position at Augusta and finish it off better.”

Hovland, comparatively, is a little less optimistic. He's been down on his game even with a win, which he said "definitely helps." But as for a trip to the Masters Tournament next month? Hovland said:

"It’s like some of the shots that I’m hitting, it’s going to make it really difficult for me to be in contention at Augusta if I don’t rectify that problem.”

Still, despite some "disgusting shots," Viktor Hovland was able to come back and end his roughly 18-month win drought and earn his seventh career title.

